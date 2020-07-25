Hopeful COVID-19 Research: Not One But Two Vaccines Show Promise (Video)

Several developments have taken place in COVID-19 research since we published our last feature in this series.

Among them is the finding that a rheumatoid arthritis drug called tocilizumab almost halved COVID-19 mortality. This drug calms the so-called cytokine storm, which refers to a potentially fatal overreaction of the immune system. However, this drug may also increase the risk of secondary infections.

In another interesting development, scientists used cutting-edge technology to create air filters that can kill SARS-CoV-2. The innovation could help stop the new virus from spreading indoors. However, the most promising outcomes are from the field of vaccine testing: Two new vaccines have gone through clinical trials and produced hopeful results that we detail below. Article highlights: MNT Coronavirus Update July 24, 2020