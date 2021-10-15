Hialeah Park Gets An Extraordinary New Family-Friendly Dining Experience: Adina Healthy Village

Diners will be able to experience an astonishing new food court this year when the Adina Healthy Village opens in Hialeah Park on October 23, 2021, following months of planning, and improvements. The family-friendly establishment is dedicated to serving delectable, high-quality meals at a reasonable price. The all-new Adina Healthy Village was designed with guests in mind, and the spectacular new facility will provide something for everyone: from DJs and live performances to kid’s games and amusing characters.

The grand opening event will welcome everyone for its special all-day happy hour from 11 am to 11 pm, offering $3 margaritas & sangrias, complimentary taco for each guest and free ice cream for kids.

Naturally, food is at the center of the stage, and Adina Healthy Village offers customers a wide array of cuisines. Guests may enjoy great dining options, such as Chicken Breast Milanese, Grilled Shrimp Kebob, and Churrasco Steak. Salads, pizzas, and wonderful desserts are also available. High-quality cuisine is provided at very low pricing by the people behind the establishment to ensure that everyone can enjoy the facility. Regular happy hour drinks will also be served, while children enjoy free ice creams.

The Hialeah park offers stunning views and buildings from the 20th century, while guests can also see many flamingos. Shortly, Hialeah Park will introduce a new tourist attraction, Santa’s Enchanted Forest.

“We are really happy to introduce Adina Healthy Village. It’s the end of many months of hard labor, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests. Our objective is to offer customers great quality meals in a lively and entertaining ambiance that the whole family loves,” said Adina Brunetti, the founder of Adina Healthy Village.

Adina Healthy Village will officially open on October 23. 2021. The public is welcome to join in on the festivities and personally experience the special food and family-friendly ambiance. Guests will be treated to surprises throughout the big opening, complimentary food, special offers, and children’s entertainment.

Visit www.adinahealthyvillage.com for more information, subscribe for the updates, or follow their Instagram account.