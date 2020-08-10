Hair Regrowth: Could MicroRNA Lead The Way?

The study, which appears in the journal Science Advances, may lay the groundwork for future hair regrowth treatments that are more effective and less invasive than the current options.

Hair loss is commonly associated with getting older. However, it can also be due to hormonal changes, as well as environmental and genetic factors.

Key treatments for hair loss are minoxidil and finasteride. While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved both treatments, neither is particularly effective, and both require frequent reapplication.

As the authors of the present study note, “Both are designed not for hair loss treatment but serendipity.”

As a consequence, scientists are exploring alternative ways to stimulate hair regrowth. Research typically focuses on encouraging the hair follicles — the parts of the skin that grow hair — to move from a resting state to an active state.

Rather than transplanting hair follicles, which can be costly and relies on a ready supply of donors, more recent research has attempted to stimulate hair follicle cells in the laboratory. Scientists then apply these cells directly to the area of the scalp that is balding.

However, research has shown that for this to be effective in stimulating growth, the hair follicle cells require culturing in the right conditions. These conditions involve a 3D sphere.

The hair follicle cells need to communicate with other cells to shift the hair follicle from a passive to an active state. They do this best in a 3D environment, rather than a flat 2D environment.