Glasses Vs. Contacts: What Is The Better Option?

People with vision problems have many options to help correct their vision and improve eye health. Many people opt for contact lenses or eyeglasses, as they are simple, quick. However, surgical options are also available. Eyeglasses and contact lenses can help to correct vision problems, or refractive errors, including: myopia (nearsightedness)

hyperopia (farsightedness)

presbyopia (age-related changes to vision)

astigmatism (distorted vision) Eyeglasses sit on the bridge of a person’s nose and do not touch the eyes, while contact lenses sit directly on the eyes. Wearers can switch their contact lenses daily or wear them for more extended periods before removing them to clean. However, wearing contact lenses for longer periods can increase the risk of eye infections. Is a contact lens prescription different from an eyeglass prescription?

Because eyeglasses sit slightly away from the eye, and contact lenses sit directly on the eye, prescriptions for each are different. People who wish to use both eyeglasses and contact lenses will require two prescriptions. An eye doctor can measure a person’s prescription for both during a comprehensive eye exam. However, an eye doctor will also need to measure the curvature and width of the eye to make sure the contact lenses fit correctly. People who have contact lens prescriptions and eyeglass prescriptions need to renew them regularly. However, contact lens wearers will need yearly eye checks with their eye doctor, ophthalmologist, or optometrist. In contrast, people who wear eyeglass may not need to renew their prescription or have an eye test as frequently as this. In terms of choice, eyeglass wearers have plenty of options to choose from, including lens and frame material, frame size, style, and color. They can also choose to have lenses that darken in sunlight or opt for a coating that protects the eye from glare during computer use. Contact lens wearers may choose between daily contacts, extended-wear contacts, hard and soft lenses, or even tinted lenses to change the color of their irises. Roughly 90% of contact lens wearers opt for soft contact lenses. However, an eye doctor may recommend hard lenses for people with astigmatism or a condition called keratoconus. This is because these conditions cause unevenness in the cornea. Hard lenses can correct this to help give sharper vision.

Pros and cons of contact lenses The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) advises that contact lens wearers consider switching to eyeglasses during the coronavirus pandemic. Although there is no evidence that they are more at risk of developing the disease, contact lens wearers tend to touch their eyes more frequently. The novel coronavirus can spread through the eyes, so protecting them with glasses may help prevent infection. Pros: Contact lenses can correct and improve vision without affecting appearance.

They are a good choice for sports and other outdoor activities.

They are comfortable to wear, easy to put in and remove, and users can quickly adapt to wearing them.

Users can wear them for up to 7 days without removal, while some FDA-approved lenses are suitable for up to 30 days.

Wearers can dispose of daily contact lenses without concerns about cleaning them properly.

Contact lenses do not affect peripheral vision as eyeglasses can.

Lenses will not fog up or get dirty, affecting vision.

They may improve the self-esteem of the wearer. Cons: Up to 1 in 500 contact lens wearers develop a serious eye infection every year, leading to blindness.

People who sleep in contact lenses may be at significantly greater risk of infection.

Inadequate cleaning and hygiene can cause eye infections, irritation, and inflammation.

They may irritate people with dry or sensitive eyes.

Contact lenses require more frequent check-ups and prescription renewals.

Debris can occasionally get under the lens and into the eye.

They can be more expensive in the long run than glasses.

Pros and cons of eyeglasses

Pros and cons of wearing eyeglasses may include: Pros: They are a quick, easy, and relatively cheap way to improve vision.

Users do not need to touch their eyes, so they are less likely to suffer from eye infections than contact lens wearers.

There is a wide variety of frame options and styles to choose from, so wearers can change their look as they wish.

They do not need as much care and cleaning as contact lenses.

Prescription sunglasses can protect wearers from harmful UV rays.

Protective coatings can also help to avoid eye strain while working with computers. Cons: Glasses can affect or block peripheral vision.

They can be damaged or lost.

Some people simply do not like how glasses make them look.

Lenses can fog up and get dirty in sporting or outdoor activities.

Fashionable designer frames can be expensive.

What to consider when choosing between the two Many people wear either eyeglasses or contacts to improve their vision. Evidence suggests that roughly 164 million people in the United States wear eyeglasses, while around 45 million people wear contact lenses. When deciding between the two, people may consider their lifestyle, hobbies, comfort, and cost. For example, contact lenses may be easier to wear when being active and do not fog up but are more likely to result in eye infections. Eyeglasses generally work out to be cheaper and are easier to wear, but a person may break or misplace them. Alternatively, while it may be the most expensive option, people can alternate between eyeglasses and contacts if they wish to do so. This may also be advisable to allow contact users a break from contacts or for times they are unable to wear contacts.

Popular contact lens and eyeglass brands

Frequent eye testing is fundamental to good eye health. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends that all adults in their 20s and 30s test their eyes every 5–10 years if they have good vision and healthy eyes. Older adults should have a baseline eye test when they are nearing 40 years or sooner if they have symptoms of sight loss or a family history of vision loss or eye problems. People should visit their eye doctor for a test if they experience any of the following, whether they have a current prescription or not: difficulty reading small print or words at a distance

changes to their vision, such as blurring, lack of focus, or black dots

red, swollen, dry, watery, itchy, or painful eyes

headaches after activities such as reading, using a device, or driving Regular eye tests can also identify early signs of other health conditions, such as certain types of cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Alternatives to contact lenses and eyeglasses Some alternative options to both contact lenses and eyeglasses include: Lasik eye surgery Lasik eye surgery can be an effective and permanent alternative to wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses. According to the AAO, the risks of side effects are low, with 95% of people who had the procedure reporting a good outcome. However, the procedure is not suitable for everyone. Phakic intraocular lens (PIOL) implants PIOLs are soft, flexible lenses that a surgeon implants straight into the eye, between the natural eye lens and the iris. The treatment is suitable for people who have astigmatism and a very high glasses prescription. Follow-up laser eye surgery can further improve eyesight. Although it can be an expensive procedure, it may be cheaper than the lifetime cost of wearing eyeglasses or contacts. Orthokeratology, or corneal refractive therapy This treatment involves wearing a rigid contact lens overnight to help reshape the cornea. It is a temporary measure to improve vision across the following day without further help from lenses or eyeglasses. It is suitable for people with astigmatism. All benefits, however, are reversible if the user stops wearing the lenses at night.