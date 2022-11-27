Florida Gas Prices Fall 7 Cents as Millions Travel for Thanksgiving

Florida gas prices dropped an average of 7 cents per gallon last week, as millions of Floridians took a Thanksgiving road trip. Despite the downturn at the pump, holiday travelers paid an average price of $3.41 per gallon on Thanksgiving day, which was the most expensive for the holiday in almost a decade (2013).

Gas prices slipped even lower through the holiday weekend. On Sunday, the state average was $3.39 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since November 2nd.

The state average is now on a 17-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 19 cents during that time.

“Gas prices are being pressured lower by steep drops in the price of oil, and strong gains in domestic gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unless there’s a shift in fundamentals, the state average could sink even lower this week, with the potential of dipping below $3.30 per gallon in the next week or two.”

Oil prices have plummeted nearly 20% in the past three weeks. The price of U.S. oil sank to $76.28 per barrel on Friday. That’s $16/b less than the closing price three weeks ago. A price drop of that magnitude can trigger a 40 cent swing at the pump. So far, Florida gas prices have declined 20 cents during that same period.

Regional Prices

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.52) Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.12), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.12)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.609 $3.636 $3.743 $3.795 $3.403 Florida $3.391 $3.396 $3.464 $3.320 $3.344 Georgia $3.043 $3.049 $3.115 $3.179 $3.221 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

