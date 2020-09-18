Florida – A Haven for Limited Liability Companies?

Florida has a reputation for being the place you retire. However, few people realize that it’s one of the best places to register a Limited Liability Company (LLC). Attorneys in the area note that several clients have approached them about incorporating their new Florida LLC. Changes to state legislation in a drive to invite new investment have seen significant returns. Florida is quite famous for businesses on the whole. The Florida Department of State mentions that over the last two years, there have been over 400,000 new registrations for companies within the Sunshine State. What makes Florida so attractive a place to do business in? Let’s find out.

Asset Protection

As most LLC owners know, the reason for an LLC is to protect your personal assets. Despite this, in some states, there’s a chance that a lawsuit may still bring your personal assets into play. Cases will happen if you run a company, and you don’t want to have your LLC incorporated in a state where your personal assets are at risk of forfeiture. The Sunshine State doesn’t believe in using personal assets to satisfy LLC debts. As a result, it doesn’t matter if your business falls afoul of the law. Your own assets remain untouched. For any business owner, this can help to put your mind at ease.

Excellent Tax Record

Florida allows companies to file tax returns and pay taxes internally in a nod to more individual freedom. This approach allows for a much more favorable tax rate, as individuals aren’t as heavily affected as if they were paying taxes personally. Additionally, Florida offers LLCs the chance to file for a “pass through” tax status. By submitting IRS form 2553, shareholders get the option to report their share of profits and losses from the company individually and pay taxes based on that personal figure.

Business Management Bonuses

LLC’s are a far better business entity than a proprietorship or a partnership. An LLC can offer prospective talent a lot more perks than either of those other business entities. Most importantly, an LLC can throw in stock options for talented hires that they want to keep. These incentives help keep employees engaged and allow them to access the benefit their work brings to the company directly. As HR Gazette notes, incentive programs are a core part of retaining talent and keeping turnover rates low. By intrinsically linking employee benefits with the company, you can develop a system where employees feel motivated to their jobs because they can receive a share of the profits. There’s no better motivator for an employee to work hard than profit-sharing.

No Limitation on Number of Members

Florida is unique in how it approaches LLCs. In most other states, there’s a minimum and a maximum number of individuals that may form part of the executive of a company. Florida has no such limitation. The idea of a single-member LLC is not a new one for Florida, but that’s why it’s such an impressive place for small businesses. Single-member LLCs offer the protection that multi-member LLCs do, but don’t need more than a single individual to operate. It’s the best of both a sole proprietorship and an LLC.

Not All Roses for Florida LLCs

While there are distinct benefits to forming an LLC in Florida, there are significant drawbacks as well. LLCs protect against some types of liabilities but not others. If you are named in a personal suit, having an LLC doesn’t prevent the injured party from taking you to court.

Additionally, case law for LLCs in Florida is also limited. The limited legal precedent that attorneys have to draw on means that suits against LLCs aren’t as set in stone as other legal business entities like partnerships and corporations.

While an LLC is a step up from a sole proprietorship for business owners, there are things that you should be aware of. LLCs aren’t a get-out-of-jail-free card for business owners to escape from liability. Income from LLCs are taxed as if you were being paid by the company. As time goes by, the precedent for LLCs will continue to increase and legal definitions will be updated to suit the new business structure.

An Ideal Location

It’s not just sandy beaches and palm trees. Florida has a lot going for it to make it one of the best places for a business to incorporate. If you’re still looking for somewhere to set up your LLC, the Sunshine State is eager to have more businesses register. With such favorable incentives to set up here, it’s hard to see why a business would choose to go elsewhere.