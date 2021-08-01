COVID-19 Vaccine: If You Had No Side Effects, Are You Protected?

Written by Leigh Ann Green – Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

‘No direct correlation between side effects and protection’ In an interview with Medical News Today, William Schaffner, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, spoke about the relationship between side effects and immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. He stated that neither the presence nor the absence of side effects indicates immunity. “There is no direct correlation between side effects and protection,” said Prof. Schaffner. Data from the trials of the two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — indicate that these are over 90% effective. Under 10% of those fully vaccinated may have partial to no protection. Because of the way in which vaccines work — by prompting the body to build up immunity against the target pathogen — individuals with compromised immune systems may not be able to build up complete or even partial immunity to SARS-CoV-2. According to Prof. Schaffner, some medications, such as immunosuppressants and some drugs used in cancer treatments, may also negatively impact the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

What can antibody testing tell us?