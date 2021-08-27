COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy: Is It Safe?

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out, vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 protect against severe illness and death.

Recently, scientists set out to compare post-vaccine experiences among pregnant and lactating people and people who are neither. The study draws data from a survey of over 17,000 individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine. The researchers have published their initial findings in a research letter in JAMA Network Open. They concluded that “COVID-19 vaccines were well-tolerated among individuals who were pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnancy.” Lead researcher Dr. Alisa Kachikis, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UW Medicine, in Seattle, described the study, which began in January 2021, to Medical News Today. “We started the University of Washington COVID-19 [Vaccine] in Pregnancy and Lactation Registry when the COVID-19 vaccines were initially rolled out without any data on the vaccine in the pregnant and lactating populations,” she said. “Our prospective, survey-based study then started to capture information on the experience of pregnant and lactating individuals, as well as people who were neither pregnant nor lactating but planning pregnancy.”

New details about mRNA vaccines The study collected data from 17,525 individuals in the United States. The participants were adults who were either pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnancy at the time of COVID-19 vaccination. The researchers recruited and enrolled participants online through the university’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnancy and Lactation Registry. The researchers asked the participants to provide data about their demography, pregnancy status, and vaccination perception, as well as outcome data — including reports of vaccine reactions. The initial findings are based on an analysis of data collected from January through March 2021. Results after vaccination