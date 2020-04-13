COVID-19 Treatment: New Findings May Bring Researchers A Step Closer

Five researchers from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, set out to learn more about the structure and mechanisms related to two coronaviruses that have created turmoil in the past. These are SARS-CoV, the virus that can lead to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and MERS-CoV, which can trigger Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

But in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the scientists — Tiffany Tang, Miya Bidon, Javier Jaimes, Ph.D., Gary Whittaker, Ph.D., and Prof. Susan Daniel — soon turned their attention to the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

In their initial, as well as current research, the investigators were particularly interested in the function of the spike protein. This is a protein that viruses use to transfer their genetic information into cells, causing infection.

The investigators now report their findings in the journal Antiviral Research.

The mechanism that might hold the answer