COVID-19: Study Highlights Sources Of Misinformation

Though the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still relatively new, people already know much about it, including its means of transmission, and how we can slow that transmission down.

Conveying this information to the public, however, can be difficult. Now, a study of more than 1,000 people in the United States finds that their understanding of SARS-CoV-2 closely aligns with the sources of their information.

People in the U.S. who learned about COVID-19 from conservative outlets, social media, and online news aggregators are more often misinformed about the disease, the research concludes.

The study from researchers at the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, appears in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review’s April 2020 issue. The study reports the results of a survey that the researchers conducted from March 3 to March 8, 2020, with a nationally representative sample of 1,008 U.S. adults. The survey’s results have a margin of error of ±3.57%.

Good news, bad news