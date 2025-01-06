Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Resigns As Liberal Party Leader (Video)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
What to know:
- What happens next? Trudeau will stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen. Parliament will be suspended until March 24, allowing time for a Liberal Party leadership race.
- Fall from popularity: Trudeau was initially hailed for returning the country to its liberal past when he was elected in 2015, but he has become widely unpopular in recent years. The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada.
- Canada and the U.S.: Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian products if Canada does not stem what he calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the United States — even though far fewer of each cross into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico.
Here’s the video link for the entire speech. Fast forward to 21:19 for the start of his speech:
