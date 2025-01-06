Home APNews.com Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Resigns As Liberal Party Leader (Video)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday in the face of rising discontent over his leadership, and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.

What to know:

Here’s the video link for the entire speech. Fast forward to 21:19 for the start of his speech:


