Can Blue Light Glasses Prevent Damage To Eyes?

Blue light glasses are glasses that manufacturers claim can filter out blue light. The glasses have filtering materials or surface coatings on the lenses that block a portion of blue light.

People who think that their eye and vision symptoms are due to blue light exposure may wear them to decrease their exposure to it.

Blue light itself is a short-wave blue light in the spectrum of colors visible to the human eye. Its wavelength is in the blue portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which is roughly 400–500 nanometers (nm). Researchers believe that peak light damage occurs roughly at 440 nm.

Computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and general lighting can all expose the eyes to blue light.

Purpose of blue light glasses

Manufacturers claim that blue light glasses can prevent blue light from damaging the eyes. Experts suggest that damage can occur with high doses of blue light but also with a longer duration of less intense exposure.

With the increased use of light-emitting diodes (LED), organic LED, and active-matrix organic LED in technology, people now have chronic exposure to blue light. Experts cannot rule out a yet undiscovered risk of chronic, day-long exposure to LED and blue light.

Some experts suggest that the low levels of blue light emitted from devices are not hazardous, even with prolonged exposure. A 2017 systematic review suggests that there is not enough evidence to support the potential benefits of blue light glasses, and some advertisers have received fines for making misleading claims.

Other researchers have demonstrated that exposure to short-wave light from devices before bedtime may disrupt sleep patterns. A small 2019 study suggests that blue light glasses may be beneficial for treating sleep disorders in people with Parkinson’s disease.

Although some studies may suggest that blue light glasses increase sleep quality and duration, other studies suggest avoiding the use of devices before bedtime altogether.

Manufacturers of blue light glasses claim that they help reduce headaches, reduce eye strain, and improve melatonin secretion to reduce symptoms from blue light exposure. Researchers have not confirmed whether or not blocking blue light reduces symptoms following prolonged exposure to screens.

Some experts believe that instead of blue light toxicity, people may be experiencing symptoms from overusing technology. Computer vision syndrome, or digital eye strain, is a group of eye and vision problems that result from chronic exposure to screens.

Further study is necessary to determine whether or not devices can emit enough blue light to harm the eyes and vision. Long-term studies are necessary to investigate the harmful effects, if any, of chronic daily exposure to screens.

According to both the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the College of Optometrists, there is currently not enough evidence to support the use of blue light glasses.

List of available blue light glasses

Several companies manufacture blue light glasses. The following is a list of some available blue light glasses:

Researchers have not investigated all of these glasses in clinical studies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not regulate blue light-filtering technology for glasses.

People who want to start wearing blue light glasses should speak with an optometrist or ophthalmologist for recommendations.