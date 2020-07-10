Buying a Wig: A Beginner’s Guide

People rarely have just one personality. They are different at work, with friends, with family, alone, and they also keep bringing out various parts of them on various occasions. That makes life balanced and exciting.

That is why it makes perfect sense why you would want to buy a wig. It’s incredibly stylish, and you can have a particular wig for each occasion. But the problem might be, how to buy a wig?

Since there are many kinds of wigs with different styles, your confusion is understandable. But before getting into that, you need to find out your perfect size.

Measure Your Head Size, and Find Your Face Shape

Buying one or many wigs can be a significant investment, which is why you need to be confident about your purchase.

Since they come in a variety of different colors, styles, and textures, you want to buy a wig that accurately fits your head and enhances your facial features. Even if you get an adjustable wig, one look doesn’t fit all.

How to Measure Your Head’s Size?

Whether you are going to get an adjustable wig or a regular one, you should still consider measuring the size of your head. It can be particularly useful when you’re buying certain products.

To get the exact measurement of your head, follow these steps:

First, you should fix your hair. Maybe tie it together with a headband or a clip to make sure the strands don’t run loose.

Find a flexible tape measure that you can wrap around at the back of your head, from the base of your skull. Then you can bring it forward and note down the number in the exact center of your forehead. This would be your circumference.

To measure your ear-to-ear distance, put the measuring tape above one ear and take it across to the top of the other.

To measure the front-to-back distance, you need to unclip your hair and make sure it’s all loose. Then, put the tape measure at the center of your forehead and pull it back to the nape of your neck.

What Is Your Face’s Size?

Your face has a unique shape that might not match every style or your preferred option. That is why it can be incredibly challenging to find the right wig that compliments your facial features.

But to make this decision more comfortable for you, measure these four areas of your face:

Forehead Cheekbones Jawline Face Length

Once you have all of these measurements noted down, you can find out what is the shape of your face. The common types are:

Heart

Diamond

Oval

Round

Square

Oblong

Now that you can find out your head size and the shape of your face, let’s take a look at how to choose a wig.

Synthetic or Human Hair

You may have heard that wigs come in two types, synthetic and natural human hair. If you haven’t already made your mind up, then check out the pros and cons of both types.

But before that, you might want to find out how much wigs cost. Since there can be a substantial difference in their prices, it might help make your decision much faster.

Human Hair

Pros

Human hair can be styled in any way you like. You can also change their colors to whatever you want, after consulting with a stylist.

Since the hair is, well, human, they have a much natural appearance.

You can easily find something that matches the texture of your actual hair.

They come with a more extended period.

Cons

You will have to put in more work to get the hair styled.

Since they are natural, you need to take of them properly like human hair. That can be a lot of work.

Since they come from actual people, they are much expensive.

They can easily damage from washing, combing, heating, or other styling methods.

They can become fizzy or dry, depending on the weather in your area.

Synthetic Hair

Pros

They come pre-styled, and they bounce back to their same form after being washed. Meaning that it’s effortless to take care of them.

If you buy a quality wig, then they might look exactly like human hair.

They don’t get dry, fizzy, or anything else in different weather conditions.

The low cost allows you to purchase more styles.

They come in every possible color imaginable.

Cons

You can’t recolor these wigs.

The synthetic hair fibers can melt if you heat them.

Cheaper wigs have a very inhumane shine.

If you properly maintain them and buy quality, then they can last up to a year.

Lace Front

Lace front wigs are the most popular kind because they look like it’s your natural hair. They have a unique way of illustrating a naturally grown hairline, which is why only experts can tell the difference.

The name is lace front because they have a lining of a lace material in the front of the wig. That lace makes the wig blend with your skin.

Depending on the kind of lace-front you want to purchase, you might be able to attach it to your wig cap. Giving you more options.

Ready-To-Wear

If you don’t like to put in the effort every single day, then you can look into ready-to-wear options. You can quickly get your look together without needing a stylist to help you out.

360 Lace Wigs

This type resembles the lace front. But instead of being just in front, the lace is all around the perimeter of the wig. Giving you total protection and a higher hair density.

While this type might seem good, not many sellers offer it because it’s relatively new.