Best Spa Treatments When Visiting Florida

Whether you’re worried about visible signs of aging, you’re feeling stressed or fatigued, or you just want to be pampered, a spa treatment is always a good option to help alleviate these issues.

Florida has plenty of gorgeous views, parks, and beaches, and is the perfect place to go for a spa weekend, or even just a one-off treatment.

If you plan on visiting The Sunshine State soon and want to get some spa treatments when you’re there, then keep reading for more information about the best spa treatments you can get when visiting Florida. You can also check out skinapeel.com, based in Boca Raton, their wonderful highly trained team, and fantastic selection of treatments will leave you feeling like a new woman!

Oxygen Vitamin C Facial

Facials are a popular spa treatment for many, partly because they promote healthy and clean skin, and partly because it’s a truly relaxing experience.

An Oxygen Vitamin C Facial is a facial unlike any other. The use of vitamin C does wonders in treating signs of aging, as well as treating acne, cleansing pores, and promoting the growth of collagen.

The growth of collagen is essential if you want to prevent visible signs of aging. It’s one of the main proteins responsible for keeping our skin firm – and as we age, our body produces less and less, which is why our skin wrinkles.

With an Oxygen Vitamin C Facial, oxygen is sprayed at your face with a high pressure, which helps to treat fine lines and wrinkles as well as promoting collagen growth. The oxygen and vitamin C combine to help fight against sun damage, hyperpigmentation, as well as skin damage caused by smoking.

This high-end facial can last anything from an hour to two hours and can be quite expensive. It’s a premium facial and is recommended by many celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to actress Olivia Coleman.

Signature Artisan Massage

There’s nothing quite like a massage to get you feeling relaxed and relieved – and thankfully, there are countless spas that can give you a Signature Artisan Massage when you’re visiting Florida.

Massages have plenty of health benefits that have been known to humans for centuries. The Ancient Egyptians and the Greeks were aware that massages have physical and therapeutic healing benefits and used massages as a form of treatment for many disorders.

A massage can help with ailments such as:

Stress

Anxiety

Insomnia

Fatigue

Soft tissue injuries

Lower back pain

Sore muscles

High blood pressure

A good massage will release endorphins (chemicals in your brain) that help to promote the feeling of wellbeing. This explains why you feel so calm and relaxed after a massage – because the stress levels and adrenalin are reduced. Stress can lower the immune system, so a massage can typically improve your overall health!

With a Signature Artisan Massage, you can choose or be recommended a personalized treatment suited to your skin, your mindset, and your preference – with options such as:

Organic aromatherapy

Calming CBD hemp

Cleansing back exfoliation

Deep tissue touch

Rosehip face massage

Dry body brushing

Soothing sound therapy

Naptime

Cupping

Hot or cold basalt stones

Aromatherapy Body Lotion

Whether you want treatment in a spa, or you want a lotion you can purchase and use at home, Aromatherapy Body Lotion is an effective option.

Aromatherapy Body Lotion is full of nutrients that are sure to help to eradicate any dry skin while treating various skin conditions. Whether you have red skin, irritated areas, or even eczema or acne, this lotion can alleviate symptoms.

If you want to get the best results from this lotion, then use it daily – just apply it to wet or dry skin after exfoliating, and your skin should be left feeling fresh, calm, and hydrated. It’s recommended to use this lotion mainly on the legs, arms, and décolletagev – but of course, it can be applied to the whole body.

The Aromatherapy Body Lotion is full of ingredients that are hugely beneficial to the skin. Some of the main ingredients include Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, Argon Oil, and Organic Green Tea – all of which are hugely moisturizing and friendly to the skin.

This quality lotion is also great at reducing signs of aging – the use of Vitamin E reduces wrinkles and helps to restore youth, and there is also Org Horsetail in this lotion, which is known as the anti-aging herb.