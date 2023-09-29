Beautiful Florida Keys and Key West – Ultimate Florida Vacation

There are probably a couple dozen famous cities in the world that everyone either visits or wants to visit. Typically, Paris, Moscow, New York, Hollywood, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and a few others come to mind. But none compare to the worldwide quickly growing eclectic reputation of the Florida Keys and Key West.
The proliferation of cruise ships pulling into Mallory Square every day in the last pre-pandemic years has made Key West an international destination of some repute! Despite the cruise ship traffic, more people are discovering the Florida Keys and Key West is the best Florida vacation or road trip ever!
US Route 1 Through the Florida Keys and Key West
Few highways have more allure than US Route 1 in the Keys. Places like Key Largo, Seven Mile Bridge, Hawk’s Cay Resort, and the sports fishing capital of the world, Islamorada, are all along this famous road. All of these famous places have international reputations for different things and all are on the only road to Key West.
These famous places are why the hundred-mile route to Key West is the ultimate Florida vacation or great road trip.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- US Route 1 Through the Florida Keys and Key West
- Things To Do Along the Florida Road Trip to Key West
- Key Largo Things To Do
- Islamorada – Sportfishing Capital of the World
- Hurricane Destroys Post Card Inn and Much of the Keys
- Bridges and Islands in the Keys
- Things to Do on The Road to Marathon, Florida
- Marathon, Florida
- The Spectacular 7 Mile Bridge
- Things To Do on the Way to Key West
- Welcome to Key West, The Southernmost City
- Duval Crawl Not the Best Way To See Key West
- Key West Becomes Conch Republic
- The Conch Train in Key West
- The Bars of Key West
- The Tourist Bars
- Off The Grid Local’s Favorite Bars
- The Restaurants and Food in Key West
- Sunset Key – Latitudes – A Special Place – Might Be the Best in the Florida Keys and Key West
- Just Good Food in Key West
- Hogfish Bar & Grill – One of the Best Casual Restaurants
- Must See Attractions of Key West on Your Ultimate Florida Vacation
- Off the Beaten Path Key West Attractions
- Walking Key West – An Adventure In Architecture!
- The Best Beaches in Key West
- The Must-See Mallory Square at Sunset
- Entertainment in Key West
- Where to Stay in Key West
- Getting to Key West by Boat
- Flying to Key West
- Key West Map of the Island
Once we arrive in Key West we have details and some adventures for about three days and nights of things to do in Key West. Why THREE nights? Well, our experience is that any more than three evenings in Key West, the Betty Ford Clinic starts to sound really good!
The good news is the Florida Keys are a must-visit if you are driving to Key West. You don’t have a choice. It’s the only way to get there, and it’s worth every mile of it!
It doesn’t matter if you drive south from Minnesota, Maine or Miami. You end up on one single road that delivers you from everyday life into a glimpse of paradise, now and the past!
The 100-mile journey begins in Key Largo. But US Route 1 runs 2,369 miles from Fort Kent, Maine to Key West, Florida. The only way onto the islands leading to Key West is by the federal highway US 1 just south of Miami in Florida City.
The fun begins when you enter the islands. From Key Largo to Key West is the best Florida road trip or the ultimate Florida vacation you could ever plan. There are 44 islands and 42 bridges between Key Largo and Key West. We never counted. We just savored every moment of the many road trips to Key West we made.
As we suggested, getting there may very well be half the adventure of any Florida road trip!
Things To Do Along the Florida Road Trip to Key West
Note: Check out our 2023 mile-by-mile guide – Mile Markers of the Florida Keys for more details.
US Route 1 leads directly to Key Largo. A collection of bridges will have you crossing more than three dozen other islands before the last island of Key West.
But stop – we already are going to take you on a detour! About a mile out of Florida City, you will see a road sign directing you to Card Sound Road veering off to your left going south. Take it!
Now a word of warning, if you are close to being out of gas, try it next time. If you don’t like odd drives along varying waterfront wilderness, keep going straight.
If you don’t like old Florida dive bars with a name like Alabama Jack’s, don’t bother. Just stay on US 1 if you aren’t adventurous – both Card Sound Road and US 1 eventually lead to Key Largo!
Alabama Jack’s appears about ten miles into your drive to Key Largo on Card Sound Road. It’s a favorite of locals, travelers, bikers, boaters, and other characters willing to take an extra 15 or 20 minutes to get to the Keys the fun way. Jack’s is a waterside bar serving refreshments you will probably need as you enter paradise. The food is average bar food. The beers are cold.
At Alabama Jack’s you can look over the rail and watch mangrove snapper feeding along the pilings the restaurant is built upon. This stop represents the rest of your trip – a whole lot of different people just enjoying being where they are, with no color lines, no status lines, no age lines, no gender lines – just people at the beginning of a great journey called the ultimate Florida vacation or a fabulous road trip in Florida.
As you leave Alabama Jack’s you will continue southwest on Card Sound Road. Eventually, you will enter US Route 1 again at the northern edge of Key Largo.
Key Largo Things To Do
At this point, we need to explain mile markers. They will help you find everything along the road to Key West. You will see your first marker around number 108 as you enter Key Largo. You have 107-mile markers ahead of you – enjoy it!
We will make a note that at mile marker 104.1 you will see a sign for the Caribbean Club. If you are thirsty again, you might make a stop here. Their claim to fame is the 1948 movie Key Largo was partially filmed here. Humphrey Bogart may have shared a bar stool with you here. The Caribbean club could make our list of the top dive bars in Florida.
Down the road at MM 104 is a better stop if you like tiki bars. Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill serves some rather good food and has a huge tiki bar built over the water on Florida Bay. If you don’t recognize the name, Jimmy Johnson is the former coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
If you are looking for a place to stay before you complete your journey to Key West, the Reefhouse Resort & Marina (formerly the Marriott Resort) at MM103.8 is excellent. The Reefhouse’s sunset bar, Breezer’s’ is an amazing place for appetizers and watching the sun creep into the bay. The sunset photo above was taken from the landing at Breezer’s.
A mile down the road is the entrance to John Pennekamp State Park. There are a plethora of state parks in Florida and several along your way to Key West. What makes this one different is that 75 square miles of it is underwater! There are trails and things to see on shore, but this park is made for snorkelers and divers. It’s worth the stop and the dive for an underwater surprise we won’t spoil here!
By the time you get to MM (mile marker) 100, you may be getting hungry. If so, look for Skippers Dockside. It is a little off the main road, but the food is better than average. Try the shrimp ceviche for a good Florida appetizer. Docked on Skipper’s inlet is more Humphrey Bogart film memorabilia. A replica boat featured in the film The African Queen takes people on tours.
Back on the road, you will enter the next island town, Tavernier, Florida. At MM 93.6 is the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center. The people here do great work rescuing birds who have been injured or entangled by fishing lines or nets. You can see numerous species in the sanctuary rehab center. A kind donation would help preserve the Key’s wildlife.
We must insert a note about things to do in the Keys. The drive along US 1 has all kinds of attractions, sights, unique shops, and places you may want to see. The ones listed here are just a few recommendations along the way.
This ultimate Florida vacation has over 100 miles of scenery! If we listed every interesting site and attraction, you would not get to Key West until the following week. We are pointing out a select few to make the drive interesting. If you want a detailed mile-by-mile guide, follow this link.
At MM 84.2 you will see a big sign advertising the Theater of the Sea. Try to plan a visit. The Theater is just that – a tropical stage to interact with dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, fish, sharks, stingrays, alligators, and birds. The surroundings are a lush tropical setting for learning about Florida’s aquatic wildlife. It’s a fun and educational couple of hours.
Islamorada – Sportfishing Capital of the World
If you have observed, the signs will be telling you the city you are in is Islamorada, the sport fishing capital of the world. On the right side of the road (north) is Florida Bay (part of the Gulf of Mexico). The Bay is an estuary for many saltwater species including tarpon, bonefish, mangrove snapper, redfish and snook.
On the left side of the road (south) is the Atlantic Ocean. A few miles offshore, fishermen from all over the world angle for sailfish, marlin, swordfish, wahoo, kingfish, grouper and yellowtail snapper, to name a few of the available trophy fish.
As you leave the Theater of the Sea, just ¼ mile down the road is the Post Card Inn. The reason the Post Card is significant is the huge fleet of fishing charter boats anchored at their very new marina. Another reason and the Inn’s recent recovery and re-building of the very famous tiki bar.
Hurricane Destroys Post Card Inn and Much of the Keys
A little history. While the Keys are known for their beauty and tropical weather, they also are known for their hurricanes. In 2017, Hurricane Irma hit this part of the Keys with a vengeance, destroying the Post Card Inn. The INN remodeled, rebuilt and restored the entire property. Thus, the new marina, new tiki bar, and an oceanfront hotel are worth spending a few hours, or a few days. They also built a new ocean-view fresh seafood bar overlooking the Florida straights (Atlantic Ocean).
Note: You will hear more about the effect of hurricanes much worse than the one in 2017. The Keys are resilient, if not defiant when it comes to the weather.
While the Post Card Inn is one of our many favorites, there are dozens of marinas, hotels, resorts, restaurants and boat dealers along your journey. On some of the backroads along the way are very quaint bed and breakfast retreats as well as some old fish camps. The Worldwide Sportsman is an outfitter for all types of water sports. Good shopping at MM 81.2.
Bridges and Islands in the Keys
Bridges along US 1 connect the major islands. There are about 1700 islands in the Keys and just a few dozen bridges. Obviously, most islands are not connected by roads. The outlying islands are a vital part of the estuary of the Keys.
One bridge that is very special for the best ultimate Florida vacation is heading over to Matecumbe Key at MM 77. Just at the base of the far west end of the bridge, you will see a big sign that says ROBBIE’S.
Robbie’s has become a major attraction for travelers in the Keys. Thousands of people stop to hand feed tarpon that weighs more than most teenagers! Make Robbie’s one of your things to do in the Keys.
Robbie’s also has a collection of little tent stores that sell everything from baubles to beads and everything from “Florida” (but mostly made in China!). This is an obligatory stop for the traveling tourist with a family (at least once) to feed the tarpon. If you have kids from 5 to 105, they will love it!
