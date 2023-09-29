Beautiful Florida Keys and Key West – Ultimate Florida Vacation

Once we arrive in Key West we have details and some adventures for about three days and nights of things to do in Key West. Why THREE nights? Well, our experience is that any more than three evenings in Key West, the Betty Ford Clinic starts to sound really good!

The good news is the Florida Keys are a must-visit if you are driving to Key West. You don’t have a choice. It’s the only way to get there, and it’s worth every mile of it!

It doesn’t matter if you drive south from Minnesota, Maine or Miami. You end up on one single road that delivers you from everyday life into a glimpse of paradise, now and the past!

The 100-mile journey begins in Key Largo. But US Route 1 runs 2,369 miles from Fort Kent, Maine to Key West, Florida. The only way onto the islands leading to Key West is by the federal highway US 1 just south of Miami in Florida City.

The fun begins when you enter the islands. From Key Largo to Key West is the best Florida road trip or the ultimate Florida vacation you could ever plan. There are 44 islands and 42 bridges between Key Largo and Key West. We never counted. We just savored every moment of the many road trips to Key West we made.

As we suggested, getting there may very well be half the adventure of any Florida road trip!

Things To Do Along the Florida Road Trip to Key West



Note: Check out our 2023 mile-by-mile guide – Mile Markers of the Florida Keys for more details.

US Route 1 leads directly to Key Largo. A collection of bridges will have you crossing more than three dozen other islands before the last island of Key West.

But stop – we already are going to take you on a detour! About a mile out of Florida City, you will see a road sign directing you to Card Sound Road veering off to your left going south. Take it!

Now a word of warning, if you are close to being out of gas, try it next time. If you don’t like odd drives along varying waterfront wilderness, keep going straight.

If you don’t like old Florida dive bars with a name like Alabama Jack’s, don’t bother. Just stay on US 1 if you aren’t adventurous – both Card Sound Road and US 1 eventually lead to Key Largo!

Alabama Jack’s appears about ten miles into your drive to Key Largo on Card Sound Road. It’s a favorite of locals, travelers, bikers, boaters, and other characters willing to take an extra 15 or 20 minutes to get to the Keys the fun way. Jack’s is a waterside bar serving refreshments you will probably need as you enter paradise. The food is average bar food. The beers are cold.

At Alabama Jack’s you can look over the rail and watch mangrove snapper feeding along the pilings the restaurant is built upon. This stop represents the rest of your trip – a whole lot of different people just enjoying being where they are, with no color lines, no status lines, no age lines, no gender lines – just people at the beginning of a great journey called the ultimate Florida vacation or a fabulous road trip in Florida.

As you leave Alabama Jack’s you will continue southwest on Card Sound Road. Eventually, you will enter US Route 1 again at the northern edge of Key Largo.