Adaptogens and Nootropics: Understanding Cognitive Enhancers

If you are looking to improve your cognitive function and overall well-being, you have probably heard of adaptogens and nootropics. Both compounds have received a lot of attention recently as manufacturers state they can achieve these goals. However, the compounds differ in many ways.

How can a person know which they should take when? What benefits can they expect to see with each? These are only two of many questions a person might have when looking at adaptogens vs nootropics. The following guide answers these questions and more.

Adaptogens

Adaptogens are natural compounds usually derived from plants. These compounds appear to help the body adapt to stressful situations. They also help keep various physiological systems in the body balanced. Researchers believe they do so by modulating the body’s response to various stressors. The stressors might be biological, chemical, or physical. Modulating this response makes the person less prone to stress and its accompanying negative effects.

Ashwagandha is an ancient Ayurvedic herb that helps reduce stress while improving the user’s cognitive function. Well-being improves with the use of the herb. However, some people prefer to use Rhodiola rosea, a plant found in the mountains. This plant helps improve a person’s mood and cognitive performance while decreasing fatigue.

Countless individuals today have heard of Ginseng, making it one of the most well-known adaptogens. This substance has been used in Chinese medicine for centuries and can improve a person’s energy levels, vitality, and concentration.

Nootropics

Nootropics, in contrast, are designed to enhance a person’s cognitive function. Made of synthetic and natural compounds, nootropics can improve your memory, attention span, focus, and motivation. Nootropics don’t target the body’s stress response. They influence the biochemistry and neurological processes of the brain.

Racetams are one type of nootropic many people use today. Synthetic compounds make up this class, including oxiracetam and piracetam. The use of racetams is believed to help enhance your memory, learning, and cognitive flexibility. L-theanine is also a nootropic, one that is found in green tea. This amino acid helps you relax, focus, and concentrate.

However, the most well-known nootropic today is caffeine. Countless individuals of all ages consume caffeine every day. They may drink caffeinated coffee, tea, soda, or water. Caffeine is also present in many foods. People love that its use helps them remain alert and perform better on cognitive tasks.

Which One Should You Choose?

Both nootropics and adaptogens are designed to improve your cognitive function. However, they work differently in the body. Adaptogens modulate the body’s stress response. Nootropics target specific neurochemical pathways and processes. Regardless of which you choose, understand the effectiveness and quality of the substances vary.

Furthermore, more research needs to be done to understand how these substances work and what side effects may come with their use. Regulation of the industry is not at the same level as that seen with pharmaceutical drugs, so research the quality and safety of any adaptogens and nootropics you are considering buying.

Always talk with your doctor before trying adaptogens or nootropics. They might interact with medications you take or impact an underlying medical condition. You must use them responsibly and with caution. While they might improve cognitive function and overall well-being, the last thing you want to do is harm your health in other ways by taking them.