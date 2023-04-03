AAA: Gas Prices Likely to Rise on OPEC+ Production Cuts

TAMPA, Fla., (April 3, 2023) — Florida gas prices increased 10 cents per gallon last week and additional price hikes are likely to come, after Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, causing oil prices to rise overnight.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ countries announced surprise plans to cut oil production by more than a million barrels per day, beginning in May. The cuts are reportedly an effort to prop up oil prices, which recently plummeted to 15-month lows due to fuel demand concerns created by the banking crisis.

Oil prices quickly shot up, following this announcement. The U.S. price of oil traded just above $80 a barrel, Sunday evening. A benchmark that hasn’t been breached since early March. That’s an increase of nearly $5 or 6.5% more than the closing price on Friday. That price hike alone is equivalent to a 13 cent jump at the pump.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.64), Naples ($3.54), Port St. Lucie ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.23), Pensacola ($3.27)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.505 $3.504 $3.439 $3.374 $4.200 Florida $3.474 $3.477 $3.374 $3.250 $4.182 Georgia $3.222 $3.225 $3.223 $3.137 $3.880 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.