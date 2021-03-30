7 Online Slots To Play At Least Once In Your Life

Right now there must be hundreds if not thousands of online slots for you to pick and choose from. This makes it impossible to play everything, meaning certain slots get lost in the shuffle — slots that could prove to be favorites of yours, you just never knew it.

Today we’ll be looking at slots you should check out, including Thunderstruck slots game.

New players should find this list incredibly helpful in highlighting slots you might not have ever thought of checking out.

Aloha Cluster Pays

Everyone should play a cluster slot at least once in their lifetime. Cluster slots like Aloha Cluster Pays have reinvented how wins can be earned. In a cluster slot, you just mash as many symbols as possible to equal a win — they aren’t limited to the same left-to-right orientation you’re probably used to.

Gonzo’s Quest

Our pick for the best video slot in the market right now, a slot that has proven itself time and time again despite coming out many years ago. This NetEnt adventure comes with a 95% RTP and plenty of bonuses for you to uncover in due time. Want to get the most out of Gonzo’s Quest? Play on the highest bet amount.

Fluffy Favorites

A trip to the fairground in Fluffy Favorites is unlike anything else in the online gaming industry people! Playing Fluffy Favorites is like taking a trip back to being a kid going to the funfair for the first time. This Eyecon slot has the famous ToyBox feature and so much more!

Vikings Go Wild

Arguably the biggest Yggdrasil Gaming slot to date — a slot that would lead to many direct sequels. In Vikings Go Wild you have the chance to discover Valhalla in all its glory, chasing big wins on a high tide. Features here make this slot very memorable to say the least.

Jurassic Park

Enjoy dinosaurs and loved the Jurassic Park movie? Then why not try your hand at the official Jurassic Park slot from Microgaming. Not only will you feel like you’re in the movie here, but you’ll have over 243 different ways to win! The music here is ripped straight from the movie and it’s super immersive.

Rick and Morty Slot

Ever wondered what a Rick and Morty licensed slot might look like? Well, look no further. Blueprint Gaming has put together this wacky slot, one that has around 117,649 different ways of winning (megaways version only). The action never stops here, exactly like the show when you think about it.

Starburst

It’s a classic, you just have to check it out at least once. Starburst is the quintessential online slot — a mix between simple gameplay and rewarding features of all shapes and sizes. The less we say about Starburst the better — it’s better going in blind on this one.