5 Things to Consider Before Selling Your Florida Home

Selling your Florida home is a major decision you have to make. When you sell a home, a lot of money exchanges hands and you have to go through a legal process to make it official. If you want to sell your home, make sure that you’re ready to do so. Here are some things to consider before selling your Florida home.

1. What Is the Market Like?

How is the real estate market in your area? Are there a lot of houses selling? How much are people paying? You need to know this information if you want to have a successful sale. Florida has a thriving real estate market due to its position as the third most populous state in the United States. People move to Florida for many reasons and they need to buy a house when they get there. Work with a real estate agent who is familiar with your area. They can help you make the best selling decisions for your current market.

2. Does Your Realtor Have Suggestions?

You should listen to your realtor when you’re preparing to sell your home. They are experts in this and know all the tricks. Talk to your realtor and ask if they have any suggestions as you make your selling plans. They may look at your home and point out places you can fix to increase your asking price. For instance, the National Association of Realtors says that 45% of realtors suggested adding a new roof before selling and that 32% said the roof is what sealed the deal. Changes like this are important investments and you want to handle them correctly. Listen to your realtor and take their advice to heart.

3. What Repairs Does Your House Need?

Consider how much repair work your home needs before you put it on the market. Can you sell it as-is? Or will buyers be turned off by the work they’ll need to invest? If your house needs work, find places where you can increase your home’s value by doing so. Home 365 says that adding a new roof can yield 85% of your costs back upon selling your house. Other types of repairs can have a similar impact. Consider all of the issues with your home, large and small, then find the ones that are worth repairing. This will make your home more attractive to buyers.

4. How Clean Is Your House?

You’re going to have people coming in to look at your home. Before they tour it, you should make sure it is clean. While you can’t keep it perfect when you’re still living there, you need to be extra careful about cleanliness during the sales process. People are going to be very picky when looking at your home. Even if the dirty parts can easily be cleaned, they might think that the rest of the home isn’t well cared for either. Make the effort to scrub your Florida home and keep it clean.

5. Have You Staged It?

You want potential buyers to be able to imagine their lives inside of your home. They don’t want to see how you live there, they want to see how they could live there. Your real estate agent will give you advice on the proper way to stage your home for sale. Staging may involve adding or removing furniture and decorations, then organizing them in an attractive way. If you haven’t considered staging, talk to your real estate agent about your options.

When selling your Florida home, there are a lot of things to consider before even putting your house on the market. Take these questions and think about them carefully. This will help you make the best choices as you go through the process.