5 Steps to Check Roof Leaks in Your Florida Home

Roof leaks can be hard to detect, especially if they are too small and they could bring serious damages to your home. They are a result of factors like harsh weather conditions or just the aging of your roofing materials.

This is why you should try to locate the source of a roof leak as soon as possible and get it fixed right away. Some will be spotted with our naked eyes while others will require extra effort. It’s worth noting that if your roof has a leak but you fail to locate it, you should get a professional to help you identify the leak.

Here is how you can identify a leak in your roof.

Look for the visible signs

If you are sitting and you feel some water dripping from the roof, you can easily locate the source of the leak by looking up directly at where the drip is coming from. If you can’t identify where the leak is coming from you can look for other visible signs around the place.

Usually, leaks will leave some stains on your ceiling which can easily be spotted with our naked eyes. You may also notice some stains or spots on the walls. However, such signs will not lead you to the actual leak so you will need to upper your investigation.

Check the attic

Your roof might be leaking, but the water drippings don’t make their way past the attic. This is why you will need to make a trip to your attic to discover the leak. Don’t forget to carry a flashlight when going to the attic as it will help you locate the leak and also provide some light if there isn’t any in your attic.

While in the attic space, you will be looking for mold, black marks, or water stains as signs of the leak. The signs will lead you straight to the leak.

Conduct a test with water

Some leaks won’t be located until it starts raining. But what if there is no rain and you want to fix the leak before the rains begin? You will need to ‘make your rain’. This procedure will require you to get some help, perhaps from a friend or family member. One person will be required to stay inside the house and watch where the water drippings are coming from while the other will be outside wetting the roof.

You will also need a garden hose to help you soak your roof. You should conduct the test in sections, pouring water as you move until you find the leak. Once the person inside spots a drip, he or she should let you know so that you stop pouring the water. You should not be too quick to move from one section to another – take several minutes at one section before proceeding to the next.

Do some repairs

Some leaks are a result of loose or missing shingles. If you can and have the necessary tools to conduct the repairs you should get on with it as soon as possible.

You can start by completely replacing damaged or missing shingles. You should avoid patching up shingles as the repair won’t last for long and you will need to do it more often which will be time-consuming and daunting. You can also replace the shingles with another durable material like fiberglass.

Seek professional help

If all your effort to identify the source of a roof leak proves futile, you shouldn’t hesitate to get help from a professional roofer. The roofing expert will help you identify the leaking spots in your roof and provide solutions to the problem. They will help you calculate the cost of roof replacement in Florida if a replacement is necessary.

You don’t need to wait until your leaking roof starts causing damages to your house. The moment you spot the signs of a leak, you should try and find the source of the leak. Finding the source of the leak will help you to seal it and prevent further damage.