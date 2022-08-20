Your long-awaited cruise is almost here! Before you set sail, we want to ensure that you are all set on your pre-cruise planning. Do you have your accommodations booked, your documents in order, your necessities packed and your cruise transfer scheduled? No? If not, check out these 5 pre-travel hacks to make your cruise a breeze!

5 Pre-Travel Hacks for Cruises

1. Book a Nearby Stay the Night Before

Most passengers travel quite a distance, either by car or plane, to make it to the departure location. When you must travel to get to your cruise, there is always a myriad of possibilities for error, whether that is flight delays, traffic, or any other myriad of surprises that can stop you from getting to the cruise on time.

Therefore, we recommend always booking a night at a nearby hotel the day before your cruise is scheduled to depart to ensure easy travel the next day. If you get there without a problem, you can enjoy your time at the hotel. If you do have delays, you will be thankful you had wiggle room.

2. Make a Document Folder

When going on vacation, there is often a pile of paperwork that comes with it. We are talking about flight itineraries, rental cars, hotel bookings, cruise transfers, visas, passports, immunization records, and a plethora of other paperwork, depending on your destination. Rather than attempting to store it all on your phone or in random pockets around your backpack, we recommend making a detailed document folder. It will provide easy access to whatever you need, whenever you need it, without angering the people waiting in line behind you. For added preparedness, keep digital copies, too.

3. Pack a Mary Poppins Carry On

As you prepare for your cruise, you are likely thinking of the different outfits you can wear throughout the trip. While that is, of course, essential, what most people forget about is the carry-on for the embarkation day! Remember, what you have in your backpack will need to last you until you can check into your room, which will likely be late afternoon. What does this mean?

It is time to embrace your inner Mary Poppins. Your carry-on should include:

Medications

Valuables

Electronics

Document folder

A swimsuit and a change of clothes

Sunscreen, hat and protective clothing

Sunglasses and glasses

Necessary toiletries

Children’s items

Snacks and water

4. Buy Snacks & Drinks

Do you have snackers in your group? If so, we recommend stopping by your local supermarket to stock up on snacks and drinks before boarding (as long as your cruise allows it). These little snacks will stave off the munchies between meals, especially if you have kiddos in tow. We recommend getting a variety of dry snacks such as granola bars, crackers, candies, sodas, and bottled water. For the adults, check to see what the cruise allows regarding outside alcohol!

5. Schedule a Cruise Transfer

How do you plan on getting to the cruise from your accommodations? If you are like most, you will have a family of four or more, each with their own giant suitcase and carry-on…that’s a lot to move.

Rather than trying to wrangle three taxis or adhere to a shuttle’s long route, you can simply schedule a cruise transfer. With private cruise transfers, you can choose a vehicle that will fit everyone and everything.

There will be no other stops, just a straight shot to where you need to be with a competent driver. Plus, most cruise transfer chauffeurs will help you load and unload your bags to speed up the process while you herd your party to their seats.