Wisconsin Resident Mark Frankel Talks Best Spots for Nature Lovers in the Badger State

Mark Frankel is best known as the youngest judge ever elected in the state of Wisconsin and a leading expert in the fields of arbitration and mediation. However, he also enjoys traveling as one of his favorite hobbies. As a long-time Wisconsin resident, he is familiar with some great natural wonders that nature lovers living in or visiting his home state won’t want to miss. He offers insight and information on what, in his opinion, are some of the greatest natural wonders in the Badger State.

Mark Frankel highly recommends Copper Falls State Park for anyone who enjoys animals. The park is home to over two hundred bird species, and visitors can also expect to see black bears, gray wolves, squirrels, raccoons, chipmunks, and more. Camping is allowed; alternatively, there are cabins that one can rent for an extended stay.

The park also has some amazing waterfalls, gorges, and ancient lava flows. As an added benefit, it gets fewer visitors than Devil’s Lake State Park, making it an ideal spot for someone who wants to enjoy nature without large numbers of people milling around.

The Apostle Islands are also well worth a visit. This unique collection of just over twenty islands can be found in Lake Superior, and visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, exploring caves and rock formations, or simply kicking back on a beach and taking in the sun and scenery.

Scuba diving is another popular activity in the area, as there are some unforgettable shipwrecks at the bottom of the lake that are well worth a look. In the winter, the ice caves are definitely worth exploring, as they’re some of the most outstanding ones in the state. Those who want to get to know the area and its history should consider joining a scenic sightseeing cruise; however, it’s also possible to explore the islands without a professional guide.

High Cliff State Park is yet another great stop, Mark Frankel points out. It’s home to the Niagara Escarpment, a limestone extending all the way from Wisconsin to Niagara Falls, over one thousand miles east of the Badger State. High Cliff State Park also has numerous fossils, some rare plant species, gorgeous waterfalls, and spots where bats hibernate during the cold winter months.

Birders will want to pay a visit during the spring or fall to catch sight of migratory birds traveling to and from their natural habitats. Additionally, the park offers a range of outdoor activities, including boating, kayaking, camping, biking, fishing, horseback riding, and swimming. There are also winter activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

Those who love natural wonders, animals, and outdoor activities will find Wisconsin to be an unbeatable destination, Mark Frankel asserts. He notes the above-mentioned destinations are just some of the many natural wonders found in the state, which is home to beaches, cliffs, waterfalls, forests, caves, fossil deposits, and a host of other natural wonders.

There are plenty of outdoor activities for all seasons of the year, and animal lovers will enjoy seeing the great variety of mammals, reptiles, birds, and other creatures that call the state home. The Badger State has always held a special place in Frankel’s heart, and he encourages those who haven’t yet paid a visit to seriously consider making plans to do so.