Winter Arrives In Florida Wednesday

Wednesday morning will be on the cool side, with lows around 60 degrees. The day will feel like winter in South Florida, with lots of sun and a brisk and cool breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will start with morning lows in the 50s. Then the day will feature sunny skies and dry conditions. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will begin with another cool morning featuring lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and maybe a few clouds at times. Christmas Eve will be pleasantly cool and dry — nearly perfect for Santa to make his rounds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Christmas morning will be seasonably cool. Then we’ll enjoy lots of sun along with our presents. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another sunny and dry day. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.