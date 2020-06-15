Wines For The Man In Your Life

We don’t think anyone will dispute the fact that the last several months have been challenging. For many the challenge has been struggling with a virus that maims and kills. For others, the challenge has been coping with financial stress. Perhaps there is little to celebrate, but we like to look on the bright side. Better times are ahead. Let’s celebrate what we have.

Father’s Day is just around the corner and there is probably a man in your life who has braved exposure to the virus in order to keep food on the table. Maybe he is a doctor, a police officer, fireman, teacher, truck driver, grocery worker who has saved lives and risked personal danger to provide for our families. Let’s show the love.

Below we list some expensive wines – and a few not so expensive – that would make great Father’s Day gifts. Add a steak for him to grill and we are confident he will be a happy man.

Viader Black Label 2016 ($150). Delia and Alan Viader – mother and son – make this luxurious blend of cabernet sauvignon, syrah, malbec and cabernet franc. It sports huge floral and cherry aromas followed by concentrated blackberry, red currant and plum flavors and a hint of pepper and mocha. Soft tannins on the palate and drinking well now.

Beaulieu Vineyard Tapestry Reserve Red Blend 2016 ($65). Using all five Bordeaux grape varieties, BV has assembled a layered and complex blend that exudes fruit-forward character. Dark fruit notes with a floral nose and hints of sage and cinnamon.

Flora Springs Trilogy Red Wine 2017 ($85). Cabernet sauvignon, petite verdot and malbec got into this very smooth, approachable wine from Napa Valley. Cherry and cassis with some cherry and spice.

Black Stallion Gaspare Estate Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 ($75). From the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, this wine is named for the family patriarch, Gaspare Indelicato, who planted the estate’s first single vineyard in 1924. Good balance, complex and rich in ripe blackberry and blueberry character. Black Stallion also makes a more affordable 2016 cabernet sauvignon that for $28 delivers a lot of rich, dark fruit flavors.

Lucas & Lewellen Rose of Pinot Noir 2018 ($20). This Santa Barbara producer has created a rose with complexity. Effusive floral aromas are chased by raspberry and peach flavors.

