Windy And Cold Saturday Across Florida

Saturday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and windy conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches. There’s a freeze watch for western portions of South Florida on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be near 60 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 50s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Sunday morning will bring the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since 2010. Look for lows mostly in the mid-30s — and wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s. The day will be sunny but cold. Sunday’s highs will be near 60 degrees.

Monday will begin with another cold morning, with lows in the 40s. We’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds as a warmup starts. Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will feature morning lows in the low to mid-50s, followed by sun and clouds on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few east coast showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.