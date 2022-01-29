Home Weather Windy And Cold Saturday Across Florida

Windy And Cold Saturday Across Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and windy conditions.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches.  There’s a freeze watch for western portions of South Florida on Saturday night into Sunday morning.  Highs on Saturday will be near 60 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 50s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Sunday morning will bring the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since 2010. Look for lows mostly in the mid-30s — and wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s.  The day will be sunny but cold.  Sunday’s highs will be near 60 degrees.

Monday will begin with another cold morning, with lows in the 40s.  We’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds as a warmup starts.  Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will feature morning lows in the low to mid-50s, followed by sun and clouds on a brisk breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few east coast showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

