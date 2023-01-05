Why You Should Try Cannabis Edibles

Have you ever wondered if edibles would work for you? Are you on the fence about trying edibles for any specific reason? Whatever your hesitation, here’s why you should give cannabis edibles a chance.

Cannabis edibles are popular because they’re quite tasty and not everyone wants to smoke flowers. The most popular edibles are cookies and candy bars. However, edibles aren’t limited to just chocolate bars and cookies. There are plenty of edibles on the market designed to create an interesting and even gourmet experience: like gummies, hard candy and mints, beverages, and even baked goods.

You’re interested in trying new things

No matter how long you’ve been a cannabis connoisseur, you probably already have some favorite products. Maybe you prefer capsules or vaping, or you’re more into tinctures and topicals.

Cannabis is cannabis, providing similar benefits in varying intensities, no matter how you get it into your system. However, it’s always fun to branch out with your delivery method. For instance, if you usually stick to cannabis flowers, but like the idea of trying something new, edibles are a great way to add variety to your routine. Even if edibles are already part of your life, there are always new and exciting products to try.

If you’re up for something new, consider trying products from brands that offer a variety of flavors and unique ingredients, like Bits, the adaptogen-boosted cannabis edible which has 5mg of THC a piece, a dash of adaptogens, and the addition of minor cannabinoids. With flavors like Elderberry Wellness and Guava Go, there’s a blend for every occasion.

You prefer taking a precise dose

Whether you smoke or ingest your cannabis, you’re going to be putting THC and other cannabinoids into your body in an unknown quantity. However, you have a bit more control over THC dosing with edibles.

For instance, you can choose to eat a quarter of a serving size if you want an edible at a lower dose. Just get some edibles that are easy to portion out to see how it affects you before committing to a full serving size. Start with a low dose, and if in doubt, your local budtender can help you determine the right amount of THC for you.

With this in mind, edibles are an excellent choice if you want to precisely measure the amount of THC you’re consuming.

It’s important to note to start low and go slow with edibles. Delta-9 THC, the cannabis compound that provides the “high” associated with cannabis, is converted to 11-hydroxy THC when digested. 11-hydroxy is 5x more psychoactive than delta-9, so a small THC dose can go a long way.

You prefer not to smoke your cannabis

Many people consider edibles to be the best alternative to smoking cannabis flowers. While there are patches, oils, tinctures, vapes, and topicals, most people feel drawn to edibles.

Some people can’t smoke, find the heat of the smoke too much, or just don’t want to inhale anything, even vapor. If you’re looking for ways to consume cannabis without smoking, edibles are an excellent choice.

You want the effects to last longer

When you smoke cannabis, all the cannabinoids enter the bloodstream immediately through the lungs and the effects can last up to around four hours, depending on a variety of factors. However, research has shown that the effects last longer when you consume your cannabis – up to six hours or more.

The only downside is that the effects take longer to kick in. Because edibles are digested like any food, they can take a while to kick in and the effects can last for several hours—depending on when you last ate and your metabolism, but it’s worth the wait if you’re looking for a long-lasting experience.

You enjoy snacks and candy

If you already enjoy the flavor of candy and other snacks, like baked goods and hard candies, that’s a great reason to try cannabis edibles. Although you don’t want to eat more than your ideal serving amount, it’s still going to taste like a snack to be enjoyed.

At the end of the day, if you want to use cannabis to get some good sleep, having an edible will be an enjoyable experience and depending on what you eat, it might even take the place of dessert.

You want something discreet and easy to carry

Certainly, it’s easy to carry around cannabis flowers, but you might get some strange looks if you just start smoking – even when it’s legal to do so. With edibles, you won’t get strange looks from anyone. You can discreetly eat a gummy, a piece of chocolate, or drink a soda and nobody will know it’s a cannabis-infused product. Best of all, you can easily carry cannabis edibles in your pocket, purse or bag.