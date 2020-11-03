Why Online Gaming Has Seen a Strong Surge in 2020

Online casinos have been busier than ever in 2020, with more new players tuning in online to enjoy their favorite games. Data from Statista reveal that the US online gambling market grew from a value of $58.9 billion to $66.7 billion in 2020, with further projections estimating the industry will be worth over $90 billion by 2023.

One of the reasons for the increase in popularity is down to live casino gaming. Let’s uncover what live gaming really is and where it could catapult the industry in the coming years.

What Is Live Casino Gaming?

The success of online gambling brands has long been tied to the technology they harness. And one of the latest trends is live casino gaming. This is when regular games such as blackjack can be played with a human dealer. Instead of playing with computer-generated dealers, players experience a dealer who is a real human in real-time. They are most often filmed from a studio, and sometimes even a live casino floor, then streamed to sites and mobile gambling apps.

What Types of Casino Games Are Playable?

The most popular and classic titles are available on live platforms, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. In fact, any game with a dealer will now be available to play in a live format.

But the best online operators are now using this format to offer new innovative games. Evolution Gaming, one of the most famous game developers, has been at the forefront and already made Mega Ball and Crazy Time, two fantastic live casino games with a hostess and gameshow feel. It could be that live games are a cornerstone moment that enables operators to offer new unique titles as well as the classics that have been around for decades, if not centuries.

The Benefits of Live Gaming

The reason that live games have contributed to a boom in online gambling in 2020 is easy to identify when you look at the benefits of this gaming format:

Provide experiences comparable to real casino visits

These experiences can be accessed easily from home

Saves on traveling time and costs to get to an actual venue

Mobile Devices are capable of playing live streams today

Other Reasons for the 2020 Online Casino Surge

Another reason that online gambling has skyrocketed in 2020 is due to 5G wireless connectivity, which can also be relevant to live casino gamers. 5G is making mobile devices play these live games with reduced latency and smoother play, which increases player trust that their game won’t buffer and they will miss out or have their experiences tainted.

With better titles on offer, improves accessibility and faster internet, online gambling has never been more attractive!