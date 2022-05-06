Why James Harden is One to Watch

The NBA playoffs are well underway, which means fans are already keeping their eye on what players are going well and how their favorite team is performing. Of course, when such a big event takes place previous NBA superstars are called upon to give their opinion on the game with basketball enthusiasts keen to hear what those that have experienced the NBA think – and this year is no exception.

Betway Insider recently caught up with Muggsy Bogues to talk through all things NBA. Although he talked about lots of players and teams in this interview, one thing he did note is that the pressure has been taken off of Harden a little this year with Tyrese Maxey performing extremely well. This pressure is taken off will help Harden to bring his skills to the game without added worry, and that is one of the reasons he’s most definitely considered one to watch in this year’s NBA playoffs.

James Harden’s Career

You don’t need to be a fan of James Harden or his team the Philadelphia 76ers to know that he has a long-standing, successful career under his belt. He may only be 32 years old, but he’s played professional basketball since 2009. Not only has he been playing professional basketball for a long number of years, but he is known as one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA and has been called the best shooting guard in the NBA which is why you can find him in NBA related news every week.

He’s played for a number of teams during his basketball career including the Houston Rockets, The Brooklyn Nets, and now the Philadelphia 76ers. Each team he has bought new skills too, however as this year is his first with the Philadelphia 76ers he is likely to want to prove himself and that is one of the reasons why he is certainly one to watch this season.

Career Highlights

When you consider that he has been playing professional basketball for a number of years it will come as no surprise that he has a number of decent stats and records under his belt. In fact, he started his career being the youngest player to reach 1,000 career three-pointers, so he clearly got his professional career off to a good start. However, he’s gone on to be awarded a number of awards and accolades since then including:

Only player in NBA history to record a 60-point triple-double (60 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds).

Only player in NBA history to record at least 34 points and 17 assists in a season opener.

Only player in NBA history to record at least 10 three-pointers and 9 assists in a game.

Not only that but he is one of only five players to average 29 points, 6rebounds and 7 assists in a single season. He holds this accolade alongside other NBA superstars Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.