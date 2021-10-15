Home BrowardBeat.com Who Will Replace Alcee Hastings?

Who Will Replace Alcee Hastings?

By
Buddy Nevins, BrowardBeat.com
-
Alcee Hastings

The caller told me that Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness was fielding a powerful grassroots team. He was “definitely” going to win his bid for Congress in a special November 2 primary.

An email claimed that Sheila Cherfilus McCormick of Miramar was a shoe-in because of her pledge to give $1,000 to every adult earning less than $75,000.

No, first-term State Rep. Omari Hardy of West Palm Beach will win, said another reader. He has solid support in the LGBTQ community, the backing of many progressives, and a Sun-Sentinel endorsement.

All wishful thinking!

There are 11 candidates running for the late State Rep. Alcee Hastings seat in the special election. With that many candidates and a predicted light turnout, anyone could win.

Anyone. By a razor-thin margin.

Referring to the half dozen leading candidates, who all have run before, veteran pollster Jim Kane says:

“These are people who have been through campaigns. They all are working hard. They all have good resumes. Who is going to win? Who the f— knows?”

Florida has a long history of winners who were carried into office by a handful of votes. Remember George W. Bush? Remember former State Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff and her first win by 12 votes?

I could go on, but you get the point.

So forget the polls, which several candidates are touting as showing them “ahead.”

In this race, polls mean little. Or nothing.

Continue politicking

By Buddy Nevins, BrowardBeat.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.comOct. 14, 2021

Republished with permission

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here