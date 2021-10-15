Who Will Replace Alcee Hastings?

The caller told me that Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness was fielding a powerful grassroots team. He was “definitely” going to win his bid for Congress in a special November 2 primary.

An email claimed that Sheila Cherfilus McCormick of Miramar was a shoe-in because of her pledge to give $1,000 to every adult earning less than $75,000.

No, first-term State Rep. Omari Hardy of West Palm Beach will win, said another reader. He has solid support in the LGBTQ community, the backing of many progressives, and a Sun-Sentinel endorsement.

All wishful thinking!

There are 11 candidates running for the late State Rep. Alcee Hastings seat in the special election. With that many candidates and a predicted light turnout, anyone could win.

Anyone. By a razor-thin margin.

Referring to the half dozen leading candidates, who all have run before, veteran pollster Jim Kane says:

“These are people who have been through campaigns. They all are working hard. They all have good resumes. Who is going to win? Who the f— knows?”

Florida has a long history of winners who were carried into office by a handful of votes. Remember George W. Bush? Remember former State Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff and her first win by 12 votes?

I could go on, but you get the point.

So forget the polls, which several candidates are touting as showing them “ahead.”

In this race, polls mean little. Or nothing.