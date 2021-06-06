Who Are The Euro 2020 Favorites?

In June last year, due to the consequences of COVID-19, the UEFA executive committee moved the 2020 Euro Cup to 2021. The championship will take place between June 11 and July 11 this year, and will feature eleven host cities and 51 games in total.

The 11 host cities will be:

Amsterdam Baku Budapest Copenhagen Glasgow London Munich Rome Saint Petersburg Seville Bucarest

The 1st game of Euro 2020 will be between the teams of Turkey and Italy, belonging to Group A, and will take place in Rome on Friday, June 11, 2021. A great chance for the Italians, who are one of the favorites, to start with a victory, since they will be playing at home.

Euro 2020 will bring many teams and also many new features. Some teams will have young promises that have been shining in European football (check this informative site). And of course, fans are already starting to bet on who will be the big winner of the competition.

In today’s article, we’ll look at which teams are most likely to lift the EURO 2020 trophy and which ones could perhaps surprise and achieve the title.

Euro 2020 Favorites

The big favorites for the Euro 2020 title are the teams from Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.

Belgium is a great candidate for victory, having won all the qualifier games, as well as being 1st in the FIFA Ranking. Despite never having won the European title, they are the highlight of Group B, which includes Denmark, Finland and Russia.

In 10th place in the FIFA Ranking, Italy also won all the matches of the qualifiers. Even without being well ranked, they have a great team in defense and have experience in the championship. Perhaps the presence of them among the favorites is a surprise, but they have great chances to win this Euro.

One of the most experienced teams and with 3 European Championship titles, Spain is a big bet for this year’s competition. They are in 6th place in the FIFA Ranking and belong to Group E, with Poland, Sweden and Slovakia. Despite not having big names, like defender Sergio Ramos, who will not be on the team, Spain still has a very interesting team and has a chance of winning the title.

The last bet for the winning selection is France. In Group F there are 3 heavyweight teams, France, Portugal and Germany. Hungary, which guaranteed its place in the Euro 2020 in injury time, completes the group. However, the dispute will be between Portugal and France.

France is in 2nd position in the FIFA Ranking, is the current world champion, runners-up of Euro 2016 and has one of the best strikers, Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe also plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is considered one of the best players in the world. He recently hit the 40-goal milestone of the season for PSG.

Despite all the indicators for the favorite teams in the Euro Cup, football deals with unpredictability, so surprises could happen along the way.

Other National Teams to keep an eye on

Portugal is not quoted as a favorite but is the current champion of the Euro. In addition, they have Cristiano Ronaldo as their main player, one of the best in the world with 5 Golden Balls, only behind Lionel Messi. However, being in the same group as France and Germany could make it difficult for the Portuguese team to win.

The Netherlands team has been preparing to re-build this season, classified in 2nd place in Group C and has a team under reconstruction.

Their only major achievement was the 1988 Euro Cup. At the time, they were not the favorite and started with disadvantages due to injuries to striker Marco Van Basten, one of the stars of the team.

In the end, the Dutch’s creativity led them to victory and helped them overcome Ireland and West Germany in the semi-finals, as well as Russia in the grand finale.

In addition, there is the England team, which is being a favorite according to many football experts and also bookmakers. That’s because the final phase of the competition will be held in London, which can give the English team more motivation.

Football is complex and often deals with unpredictability. That is why, despite all the forecasts and analyzes, there is always the possibility of teams considered to be unfavorable, as was the case with the Netherlands, turning the game around and winning the victory.

We will have to wait and see what will really happen in this Euro 2020. Fortunately, we only need to wait a few more weeks and presto; all the emotion of the biggest competition in Europe will reach our homes.

