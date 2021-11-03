What is VPS Hosting Used For, Comprehensive Explanation About It

Hearing about VPS for the first time may get you confused about it, especially if it is your first creating a website. The term VPS is an acronym for Virtual Private Server. Additionally, when it comes to the usage of the VPS server, you can do any other things besides hosting a website, like a file storage, running a company email, and many more. At a glance, you could say that VPS hosting is the new generation of hosting after you get lots of boundaries from conventional shared hosting.

This article will guide you to answer the question of VPS usage in more holistic explanations. After that, we hope that you can understand that VPS hosting is what you are looking for to fulfill your needs.

How do I get started with VPS Hosting?

As mentioned previously, with VPS hosting, you can use new features that were not available to you previously. This article is a good starting point for you to learn about VPS.

The first thing to note are your VPS resources. The resources are disk space, bandwidth, CPU, and memory. It is important to know that the server OS and applications use some portion of disk space to run. Therefore, you have to calculate the amount of disk space that can cover the usage of your files/website, control panel, and OS.

Next is VPS security. Strong security is essential for the VPS server. Make sure to schedule regular updates for every script on your server. Use strong passwords that you change periodically.

What are VPS Hosting Benefits?

To answer the question, see the list below to better understand the benefits of virtual private server hosting.

Data Storage

People define hosting as storage space. The data itself is code, image, and anything that has to be displayed to visitors on your website. This data is stored and uploaded to the virtual server.

Uptime Guarantee

The next benefit is hosting your website so it can maintain a better uptime than shared hosting.

Optimizing the Website

The last benefit is improvement of the technical aspect of your website, like the loading speed of every page. Slow loading pages are a turnoff for customers. With a VPS, your website can perform better.

What is the difference between Shared vs VPS Hosting?

The main difference between these two hosting services is that shared hosting means several accounts are using a single server. Resources like disk space, RAM, and bandwidth have to be shared fairly. Shared hosting is the cheapest kind of hosting. It works for low traffic websites. If a particular website uses too much of the server resources, it will affect your website performance.

In contrast, VPS is the virtual private server that means that you have your own virtual space, and it is free for you to choose the OS and applications that you want to have. Because of this perk, you could say that when it comes to the pricing, VPS is more economical than shared hosting. VPS intends for growing or reputable websites with high traffic.