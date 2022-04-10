What Employees Can Learn From The Riverwalk Plaza Accident In Florida

The number of workplace fatalities in Florida decreased to 275 in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even though this is good news, it is unlikely that it will ever get to zero. Just this year on March 22, a concrete wall fell and killed two construction workers. This happened at the Riverwalk Plaza construction site in Boyton Beach. Providing a safe workplace is an employer’s responsibility, but employees can help in preventing accidents.

Know Your Rights

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published Workers’ Rights. Study it carefully, together with the company’s policies and safety procedures. Report unsafe conditions immediately. You may file a complaint with OSHA if management does nothing to rectify the situation. Employees may also request copies of hazard measurement results, speak to an OSHA inspector privately, among others.

When work accidents occur, workers’ compensation covers injured and deceased Florida employees. In case of a loved one’s death because of the employer’s gross negligence, the family can sue the company. You will need to prove, though, that they are liable. This is where wrongful death attorneys can help you. They will do the legal work needed and help the family get compensation for their pain and suffering. The Riverwalk Plaza accident is still under investigation and the victims’ relatives have filed no lawsuits yet.

Follow With Safety Procedures

Depending on the industry, employees may be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) or Respiratory Protection Standard for Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs). It may be cumbersome, but these ‌protect you from harm. Take the effort to wear them properly, even if you take a long time. Hard hats, goggles, safety lines, non-slip footwear are protective items that are often forgotten or taken for granted. Make it a habit to wear all the safety gear needed. These will keep you healthy and away from injuries.

Special equipment and heavy machinery have specific instructions on how they are utilized. Use them appropriately and do not skip steps just to save time. Properly training you is an employer’s duty. It falls on you, however, to use the right tool correctly to avoid getting hurt. Be aware of your surroundings when operating machines, especially if other people are working in the same place.

Take Advantage Of Resources

Advanced Consulting and Training encourages workers to take part in meetings, workshops, or training opportunities related to safety. No matter how long you have been doing your job, educating yourself and knowing the latest issues can make a big difference in preventing accidents. Speak out and bring up any concerns you may have with management.

No one knows yet if employer or employee oversight caused the deaths of the Riverwalk Plaza construction workers. Companies have to ensure that the working environment is safe for everyone. Workers, though, are also accountable for preserving a culture of safety. Cooperation and compliance with safety procedures will reduce injuries and fatalities, as well as the associated costs.