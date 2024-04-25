Chief Of FDLE Miami Office Retired After Probe Found He Sent Thousands Of Sexually Suggestive Texts

Chief Of FDLE Miami Office Retired After Probe Found He Sent Thousands...

By Francisco Alvarado, FloridaBulldog.org

For nearly a decade, Troy Walker lorded over the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Miami office with the iron fist of a paranoid tyrant. But it was Walker’s penchant for sending sexually explicit text messages on his work-issued phone that led to his departure.

Last summer, Walker abruptly retired as special agent-in-charge of FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center, which he helmed since 2014.

The FDLE immediately clammed up about the matter. Florida Bulldog filed a public records request on July 5, 2023, seeking FDLE’s internal investigative reports about Walker’s departure. Earlier this month, after receiving no response, Florida Bulldog attorney, Edward Birk of Jacksonville’s Marks Gray law firm, notified FDLE that we intended to sue to obtain those public records.

Several days later, FDLE released its report of investigation. It laid out the reasons behind Walker’s sudden departure from the law enforcement agency that employed him for more than 25 years.

The probe, conducted by FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations, sustained that Walker violated state agency policies, including “standards of member conduct, use of resources and acceptable use of information technology.”

