What Are The Benefits Of Shea Butter?

According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports, some of the main applications of shea butter are:

In this article, we look at how shea butter can benefit the hair and skin.

This is due to its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Benefits for the skin

A person can purchase a variety of moisturizing products that contain shea butter.

Alternatively, a person can apply raw, unrefined shea butter directly to the skin until it is completely absorbed.

A person can also:

use it as a replacement for shaving cream

apply it to the lips

apply it to the nail cuticles

Anti-aging

According to a 2018 article, shea butter contains components that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, such as triterpenes.

These are a group of compounds that may aid with:

cell migration

collagen deposition

cell proliferation, which is the process in which cells grow and divide

There is some evidence to suggest that shea butter could be effective against wrinkles.

Dry skin

Shea butter is emollient. As an emollient, shea butter helps trap moisture in the skin.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) suggests using products such as shea butter within a few minutes of drying off.

Shea butter also contains linoleic acid.

According to 2018 research, products containing linoleic acid had anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and hydration boosting properties.

Eczema

Shea butter contains bioactive ingredients that give it anti-inflammatory properties.

A small 2015 study consisting of 25 people with mild-to-moderate eczema found that shea butter may help alleviate the signs and symptoms of eczema.

Scars

Shea butter may have an ability to soften scar tissue.

A keloid is a type of raised and enlarged area of scarring. There is evidence to suggest that using shea butter may help prevent the formation of keloids.

However, it is important to note that the researchers used lab cultures. As a result, there is not enough research to show how effective shea butter is at preventing keloid scars.

Acne

A 2016 study suggests that shea butter oil may have antibacterial properties.

However, the AAD suggests that applying products that contain shea butter to a person’s face, back, or chest may cause clogged pores, which can lead to acne.

People who experience acne-prone skin may want to avoid using shea butter, or products containing shea butter, on the face.