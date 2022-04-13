Florida Will Be Sunny And Cloudy Today

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze, which will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast. A stray shower is possible in spots in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring some passing afternoon showers on an otherwise mostly sunny day. Evening showers are likely in some east coast metro locations. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Good Friday will start with a mostly sunny morning, but look for some showers and a storm or two in the afternoon. Showers will be around in the evening hours as Passover begins. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and passing afternoon showers with maybe a stray storm. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The Easter Sunday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.