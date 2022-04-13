Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Cloudy Today

Florida Will Be Sunny And Cloudy Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze, which will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast. A stray shower is possible in spots in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring some passing afternoon showers on an otherwise mostly sunny day.  Evening showers are likely in some east coast metro locations.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Good Friday will start with a mostly sunny morning, but look for some showers and a storm or two in the afternoon.  Showers will be around in the evening hours as Passover begins.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and passing afternoon showers with maybe a stray storm.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The Easter Sunday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few passing showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here