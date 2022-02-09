Home Weather Wednesday Florida Will Be Cooler With Clouds And Showers

Wednesday Florida Will Be Cooler With Clouds And Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Freepik

Wednesday features more clouds and periods of showers as cooler air filters in.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s.  Then look for plenty of sun and a few clouds, but with a cool breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some mostly east coast showers at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature a few showers along with a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves in.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

