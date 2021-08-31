South Florida Bankruptcy Attorney Chad Van Horn will be going LIVE on Facebook, September 1, 2021, at 12:00 pm (EST). Join Chad in this next live Q&A about “Wedding Bells and Bankruptcy: Expecting the Unexpected.”

REGISTER HERE

One of the most common reasons for divorce is financial instability. During this live question and answer event, Chad Van Horn will be addressing:

Which situations debt can transfer from one spouse to the other?

How to protect yourself and be aware of any debt issues going into the marriage?

Will I be responsible for my spouse’s student loans?

Does a student loan lender have to consider both incomes when considering government programs?

Joint vs Authorized user accounts and the advantages and disadvantages of each

Co-signing a car loan for a spouse and what that means

Qualifying for a mortgage with a spouse who doesn’t have good credit

When to consider a joint bankruptcy filing?

When to keep finances separate?

Join us on September 1, 2021, at 12:00 pm (EST) on Facebook for this Live event.

Register on the Facebook page at Van Horn Law Group to get notifications about this event.

Have a question you want Chad to answer? DM us on Facebook and Chad will do his best to answer any questions.

PLEASE NOTE: On the day and time of the event, we will be streaming LIVE to the Van Horn Law Group Facebook Timeline