Watching The Tropics As Florida Has Sun And Storms Thursday

Thursday features good sun, some clouds, and the chance of a shower in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms, starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting through the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring clouds, showers, and storms, with increasingly breezy conditions as the evening progresses. Localized flooding is possible. Dangerous rip currents will be an increasing threat at the Atlantic beaches. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will likely see the most effects from the developing low that’s now near the Yucatan, so expect stormy and windy conditions in South Florida. Periods of heavy rain will lead to additional flooding. The rip current risk is expected to be high at all South Florida beaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature some sun, a mix of sun and clouds, showers at times, and some mostly afternoon storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the forming low near the Yucatan now has a high chance of becoming the first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season. Models indicate that it will move over or near South Florida. At this point, we can expect flooding rains and windy conditions, starting on Friday and lasting well into Saturday. While upper level winds are not favorable for rapid development, we’ll watch this developing system very closely.

Elsewhere, there’s an area of showers a couple of hundred miles east of the central Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves east-northeastward.