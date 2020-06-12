Watch For A Gender Reveal 50 Ft Up At Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show

The opening weekend for Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show at Nathan Benderson Park will include a special announcement by two of the performers.

During the 6:30 p.m. performance on Friday, June 12, performers Alec Bryant and his girlfriend, Daniela Prieto, will stage a gender reveal from more than 50 feet above the ground.

Personally trained by Wallenda, Bryant has been a member of Wallenda’s troupe for over seven years and has been part of multiple pyramids including the seven-person pyramid and eight-person pyramid.

“Alec has become like a son to Erendira and I,” said Wallenda. “We’re honored that he and Daniela would let us and the assembled crowd be involved in such a special moment.”

After having to postpone last weekend’s shows due to weather, the “King of the High Wire” will now debut his latest creative concept this Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m.

“We can’t wait to perform,” said Wallenda. “We truly believe this show will be an unforgettable experience for those who attend.”

After Thursday’s opening night, shows are also scheduled for June 12-14 and June 18-21. For more information about show times and tickets, please visit www.daredevilrally.com or call the box office at (941) 870-7444.