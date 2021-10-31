Watch As Fantasy Fest Continues With Pandemic-Induced Changes

The Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival continues through Sunday in Key West, wrapping up a 10-day schedule of more than 60 events — though its iconic Duval Street parade and other large-crowd highlights were canceled two months ago to protect against possible COVID-19 spread.

Revelers dressed Friday evening as everything from circus characters to mermaids and super-sized chickens promenading down Key West’s streets and gathering at hotspots for masquerade parties and costume contests. The impromptu small-scale parade demonstrated Fantasy Fest’s unquenchable spirit at smaller-scale events.

Themed “All a Daze for a Holiday,” this year’s festival has featured standouts including a 60s throwback bash, an offbeat toga party and a miniature parade of tiny floats traveling along an artist-crafted replica of Duval Street.

Upcoming events include the high-spirited Fantasy Fest Bar Masquerade, costume and dance parties, a beachside Latin funk showcase and Sunday’s traditional Children’s Day.

According to Fantasy Fest organizers, next year’s festival is expected to feature a full lineup of events including the highlight parade. Themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” it’s scheduled Oct. 21-30, 2022.