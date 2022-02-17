Warm Sun With Gusty Breezes Thursday In Florida

Thursday features lots of warm sun and a brisk and gusty breeze, with just the chance of a stray shower near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while it will be a partly sunny day along the Gulf coast. Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and good sun with just a few clouds at times along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

The Presidents Day forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.