Warm Sun And Some Clouds Over South Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features a mix of warm winter sun and some clouds on a gentle ocean breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will conclude 2021 with another day of sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Look for clear skies for New Year’s Eve. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a brisk breeze as a front approaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.