Home Weather Warm Sun And Some Clouds Over South Florida Wednesday

Warm Sun And Some Clouds Over South Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a mix of warm winter sun and some clouds on a gentle ocean breeze.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will conclude 2021 with another day of sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures.  Look for clear skies for New Year’s Eve.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a brisk breeze as a front approaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here