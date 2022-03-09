Home Weather Warm Sun And A Few Showers For Florida Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features plenty of warm sun with a few clouds and the chance of a quick shower.  Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast and a warm and steady breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a sometimes gusty breeze.  A few showers are possible in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny with a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature windy conditions, periods of showers with maybe a storm in spots, and a mix of sun and clouds as a late-season front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for an unseasonably cool morning, followed by a breezy and cool day with plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

