Warm February Sun For Florida

Friday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds as a weak front moves into the area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.