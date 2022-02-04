Home Weather Warm February Sun For Florida

Warm February Sun For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/sun-clouds_947217.htm#query=sunny%20blue%20sky&position=11&from_view=search
Freepik

Friday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds as a weak front moves into the area.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

