USA V. Live Nation-Ticketmaster: All The News On The Lawsuit That Could Take Down A Giant (Video)

USA V. Live Nation-Ticketmaster: All The News On The Lawsuit That Could Take Down A Giant

TheVerge.com
By Emma Roth

Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Department of Justice and 30 state and district attorneys general accusing the company of having a monopoly in the live ticketing industry.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster had been under regulatory scrutiny when the two companies merged in 2010, but criticisms of the company reached a breaking point when Ticketmaster crashed under the weight of millions of Taylor Swift fans trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour in 2022. The incident set off a monthslong investigation and a bill that would force ticket sellers to show total prices upfront.

“It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a statement announcing the DOJ antitrust lawsuit.

Read on for more updates about the US government’s antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster. This includes the DOJ news conference on Wednesday.

