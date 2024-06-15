Heroic Game Day’s New Diabetes Program Promotes Type 1 Childhood Diabetes Management Using Game-Based Learning

Type 1 diabetes impacts the daily lives and overall well-being of over 244,000 children in the United States and 652 thousand children worldwide. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which is often related to lifestyle factors, Type 1 diabetes — also called juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes — occurs when the body cannot produce its own insulin due to autoimmune destruction of specific cells in the pancreas. To survive, children with Type 1 diabetes must take artificial insulin for the rest of their lives.

The scarcity of resources has long left these children vulnerable to repeated hospitalizations and a heightened risk of depression. Now, however, educational gamification can help.

The American Diabetes Association recognizes the Heroic Diabetes initiative in Orlando

This June, the American Diabetes Association will host its annual Innovation Challenge in Orlando, with plans to recognize Heroic Game Day and its innovative solution in childhood diabetes management. The kid-driven, game-based skills learning platform’s latest initiative, Heroic Diabetes, empowers children with Type 1 Diabetes to embrace life’s adventures despite the obstacles their condition presents. The platform also offers support to these children’s loved ones, communities, and healthcare professionals.

“We are on a mission to help these children develop the skills and passion required to successfully manage their disease, live their full adventure, and prevent repeated hospitalizations,” says Jaren Smith, a representative of Heroic Diabetes. “As a registered nurse working in the ICU and a Type 1 Diabetic myself, I approached Heroic Game Day to initiate the Heroic Diabetes project with a firm desire to help my fellow diabetics establish life-changing patterns of living starting at a young age.”

“The Heroic Diabetes project is a scalable video game platform to facilitate self-motivated learning in school-aged children,” said Scott Dow, CEO of Heroic Game Day, in a recent press release. “By playing the game, kids will be learning the basics of diabetes, including how to engage in their own care plans and decrease the burden on healthcare providers or parents. Our intent is to supplement what the kids already have — not replace. So regardless of what support the child is getting or not getting, we can help.”

Understanding the daily impact of Type 1 diabetes on children

Type 1 diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in children and adolescents. If children maintain optimal blood glucose levels, they can effectively reduce complications, but this precise control demands diligent insulin injections, frequent glucose monitoring, and strict dietary compliance.

The necessity of daily insulin therapy means that children with Type 1 diabetes must learn to manage their condition from a very young age. They need regular insulin injections or an insulin pump attached to their body and often have to check blood glucose levels multiple times a day using a finger-prick blood test or a continuous glucose monitoring device.

Children with Type 1 diabetes must become adept at counting carbohydrates because their insulin doses are closely tied to their carb intake. As such, families must often plan meals meticulously to ensure their child’s blood glucose stability.

Furthermore, while exercise is crucial for children’s healthy development, it can be complex for those with Type 1 diabetes. Physical activity quickly lowers blood sugar levels, so monitoring and managing these changes is necessary to prevent hypoglycemia. Sports activities and play require extra planning for insulin adjustments or snack intake.

The most immediate consequence of inadequate daily self-care is the erratic fluctuation of blood sugar levels. Low blood sugar results from administering too much insulin, not eating enough, or excessive physical activity without adequate glucose intake, which can cause symptoms like shaking, confusion, dizziness, and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness or seizures.

Conversely, high blood sugar occurs when children overeat, miss insulin doses, or experience stress, leading to symptoms like frequent urination, increased thirst, fatigue, and blurred vision. Persistent high blood sugar can result in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment.

Over time, improper management of blood sugar levels can cause serious damage to major organs, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves, eyes, and kidneys. These complications can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, vision loss or blindness, and nerve damage. Children with Type 1 diabetes who do not adequately manage their condition are also at a higher risk of developing additional health problems, such as dental issues, skin infections, celiac disease, and thyroid disorders.

How the Heroic Diabetes project helps children and families

The daily health concerns and secondary diseases attributed to Type 1 diabetes are preventable through treatment and education. Yet, despite these treatments and readily available information, the gap between patients and behavioral change persists. The Heroic Diabetes program aims to bridge this gap with a scalable video game platform to engage students and motivate them to learn.

The game-based learning environment encourages children to level up their critical disease management skills. During gameplay, kids learn to maintain their nutrition, administer insulin, monitor glucose levels, share vital symptoms with adults, and exercise safely.

Moreover, the platform provides a safe online community of children dealing with the same issue. While technological advancements such as insulin pumps and real-time glucose monitors have made managing Type 1 diabetes more straightforward than ever, children and their families still desperately need strong support networks. These support groups provide a space to share experiences, offer practical advice, and lend emotional support.

“Educational gamification is the tool that can finally engage more children in their own diabetes management,” says Dow. “It empowers children with Type 1 diabetes to take autonomy over their own care plans and lead full, active lives that are not defined by their condition.”