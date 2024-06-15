9 Best Fourth of July Fishing Destinations

Written by Tanya – 9 Minute read

Independence Day is upon us. Traditionally, people spend the holiday admiring fireworks, watching parades, and barbecuing with their loved ones. But how about starting a new tradition? There isn’t a more fitting Fourth of July celebration than fishing if you ask us! You’ll be honoring this long-running American holiday while creating long-lasting memories with your friends and family at the same time. It doesn’t get better than that!

Photo courtesy of On the Swing

Or does it? With the following nine locations we’ve handpicked for you, your Independence Day will be unforgettable. We haven’t only included destinations that offer incredible fishing opportunities but also places that pride themselves on family-friendly activities and Fourth of July events. So, without further ado, let’s see where you should honor these old traditions and start some new ones.

Cleveland, Ohio

It’s only suitable to kick off this year’s fishing destinations list with the largest city on Lake Erie – Cleveland. If we were to use only one word to describe Cleveland, it would be diversity. This Ohio beauty promises not only various fish species and numerous bodies of water for exploring but also an array of activities to do this Independence Day. That’s why Cleveland is the perfect Fourth of July getaway location.

Photo courtesy of 22 Sport Fishing Charters

July and an impressive Walleye catch rate go hand in hand. After all, Lake Erie is the “Walleye Capital of the World!” If Catfish are more of what you’re after, check out the Rocky River. The deeper pools of this body of water are also home to Smallmouth Bass, while Largemouth Bass can be spotted in Lake Erie’s harbors and state park ponds. There’s no doubt you’ll be in for a treat if you come fishing in Cleveland this Independence Day.

But what about something other than fishing? Well, the city’s Fourth of July fireworks, festivals, and group activities are pretty impressive. Light Up the Lake and Freedom Festival are two spectacular events you must witness. And, if you decide to extend your stay, contact Cleveland Metroparks and sign up for sailing, golfing, kayaking, or one of their many other activities geared towards younger audiences and families with kids.

Fairfield, Connecticut

Let’s go to the East Coast for a change of scenery. If you’re a history and nature buff, we recommend Fairfield as your Fourth of July fishing destination this year. Deeply rooted in our nation’s past and blessed with a rich saltwater fishing scene, this quintessential New England town has rightfully earned its place on our list.

Photo courtesy of Endorfin Fishing CT

Fairfield is cozily nestled on Connecticut’s picturesque coastline and has direct access to the Long Island Sound. As such, the town guarantees breathtaking scenery and even better fishing opportunities. So, if you aren’t sprawling on the sandy beaches, explore the fisheries! Summer is prime time for Striped Bass, Bluefish, Fluke, and Porgy. As if the line-up wasn’t dazzling enough, Seabass rejoined them in the first half of July, too.

With 400 years of heritage under its belt, Fairfield is the perfect location to honor the day when the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence. After you’ve fished your heart out, learn more about its past at the Fairfield Museum and History Center or regale your spirit with the firework display at the Jennings and Penfield Beaches. Either way, Fairfield guarantees a proper celebration of nationhood.

Seward, Alaska

Our destination-hopping trip brings us to Seward, one of the oldest communities in Alaska. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains (yes, even in July), lush greenery, and prolific waters, this city is a match made in heaven for all outdoor enthusiasts. Add its unique wildlife and vibrant underwater world to the mix, and it’s easy to see why we recommend Seward as a top Independence Day fishing destination. But why should you visit it this Fourth of July?

Apart from being home to the aptly named “Fourth of July Creek” and its namesake beach where you can unwind, Seward ushers in the beginning of Lingcod fishing season come July. So, if you’re a Lingcod fan, there isn’t a better time to fish for them than around the Fourth of July. You can also target Resurrection Bay Salmon from the shore during summer.

Another compelling reason to visit Seward on Independence Day is its Mt. Marathon Race, traditionally held on July 4. This grueling climb promises plenty of thrills for passionate sportsmen and sportswomen who want to test their limits. For those more into typical festivities, Seward organizes a 3-day festival featuring games, live music, pie sales, boat parades, a BBQ, and fireworks.

And, last but not least, Seward offers a raw tent-only camping experience when you visit in summer. Clear your mind in Kenai Fjords National Park and spend the night at Exit Glacier campground. Thank us later!

Astoria, Oregon

While it seems difficult to top the above-mentioned locations, you should know that we’re just getting started. And the following Fourth of July fishing destination is a must-visit on the West Coast. Meet Astoria, a port city in Oregon dotted with historical remnants. It’s also your gateway to a stellar Albacore Tuna fishing experience.

Photo courtesy of Lance Fisher Fishing

Astoria really comes to life in July. The Albacore Tuna season starts to heat up, and ocean Salmon, Halibut, and Lingcod fishing is going strong. And the closer you are to July 4, the better the Sturgeon action seems to be. One thing’s for sure – Astoria doesn’t lack headliners around Independence Day!

The same goes for its celebrations. The entire Astoria-Warrenton area lights up with events honoring this national holiday. The festivities start with a free concert featuring patriotic music and proceed with parades, car shows, and parties the following day. They then conclude with fireworks that set the sky ablaze.

If you’re looking for an authentic local flavor, Astoria boasts a perfect blend of heritage, entertainment, and nature. Be it untold stories from Lewis and Clark’s expedition and the Oregon Coast Film Trail, or impressive outdoor recreation, Astoria is the place to be this Independence Day.

