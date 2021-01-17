US Winter Fishing Destinations: Our Top Picks for 2021

Even though you might not be able to travel to some of these amazing places right now, you can still add them to your bucket list. Plan out some future trips for when the world goes back to normal, whenever that happens.

Fishing during the winter season can represent different things to different anglers, and that’s why included several different kinds of places in this list. From ice fishing to winter lake fishing to sunny destinations in the United States, this list covers some of the best winter fishing destinations in the US. Let’s find out more about them!

Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, Michigan

Opening up our list of the best winter fishing destinations in the US, Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac are two of the best ice fishing spots in Michigan. The ice starts to thicken around December and stays on top of lakes until late March.

Anglers who decide to visit can expect to catch lots of Panfish, including Crappie, Bluegill, and Yellow Perch. Next to these species, you can also find Northern Pike and Walleye in both lakes.

Traveling with friends or family that don’t really like to fish on ice? Don’t worry, there are many more things you can do in Cadillac besides fishing. Outdoor adventurers can hop on a snowmobile, try Fat Tire biking, skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing.

Not an outdoorsy person? The Cadillac area has a rich history, which you can explore through organized tours of museums, architecture, and more.

Big Green Lake, Wisconsin

Big Green Lake is one of the best places to go ice fishing in Wisconsin. The ice starts to thicken around mid-December and stays on top of the lake until early March. Green Lake is the deepest inland lake in the country and has the perfect conditions for Lake Trout to thrive.

Lake Trout are the superstars of the lake and can grow to be pretty large around here. Besides Lake Trout, you can also target Yellow Perch.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Green Lake during the winter is like paradise. There’s plenty of things you can do here, besides ice fishing. You can go snowshoeing, iceboating, or skating, and ride a snowmobile. Once you get tired and cold from all these activities, you can warm up in one of the many cozy bars and restaurants you’ll find around town.

Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, South Carolina

The Santee Cooper Lake System is a fishing hotspot for Blue, Flathead, and Channel Catfish at all times of the year. However, when temperatures drop, giant Catfish come around. This makes the lakes a world-class winter fishing destination.

The Catfish tend to get pretty big during the winter, and the state records for both Blue and Channel Catfish were set here. Besides these fish, you can also target Striped and Largemouth Bass.

The lake system is located right in between Columbia and Charleston, which makes the lakes a perfect weekend getaway for residents of these two cities. If you’re a tourist in the area, both Charleston and Columbia can show you a great time.

Charleston is a famous tourist destination, with many attractions available. On the other side, Columbia is a cultural and historical hotspot, with many restaurants, parks, and amazing museums you can visit.