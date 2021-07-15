UPDATE: BSO Contract Cities Meet To Discuss Grievances, But Sheriff Tony Is A No-Show

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was a no-show Wednesday for a meeting of Broward mayors and other representatives of more than a dozen municipalities that contract, or are considering contracting, with BSO for expensive police and/or fire rescue services.

Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, who convened the meeting, called Tony’s late Wednesday morning decision not to attend the 1 p.m. gathering – or send a BSO representative – “very disappointing.”

Broward Mayor Steve Geller told the group that while he “understands the concerns” about a lack of communication and escalating costs – specifically noting that BSO demands for 5 percent annual increases is not sustainable – he also made it clear that the county has very limited control over the sheriff, a largely independent constitutional officer.