Home Weather Tuesday Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Across Florida

Tuesday Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Across Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  A few afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another breezy and mostly sunny day.  Look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue our streak of breezy days as a front moves in.  Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in the east coast metro area and lots of clouds with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature some sun, more clouds, and some lingering showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a cool morning followed by lots of sun.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here