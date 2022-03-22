Tuesday Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Across Florida

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. A few afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another breezy and mostly sunny day. Look for some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will continue our streak of breezy days as a front moves in. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in the east coast metro area and lots of clouds with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature some sun, more clouds, and some lingering showers. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a cool morning followed by lots of sun. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.